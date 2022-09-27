Read full article on original website
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why Michael Burry Says This Could Be Worse Than 2008
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. Stocks ended the Friday session with not only a losing week, but also a losing month and quarter, as the mass selling of equities continued. The S&P 500 was down 2.64% for the week, the Dow Industrials gave up 2.75% and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.38% this week. September has historically been a difficult month for the markets, this year was no exception.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3.29 versus the current price of Tilray Brands at $2.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Micron Technology Earnings Were 'Materially Worse' Than Expected: 6 Analysts Comment
Micron Technology Inc. MU released fiscal fourth-quarter results after the closing bell on Thursday. The Boise, Idaho-based company reported downbeat revenues of $6.64 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, ahead of the consensus estimate. Here are the key takeaways, according to six analysts:. Morgan Stanley. “The outlook was...
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
Where Walt Disney Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Walt Disney DIS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Walt Disney. The company has an average price target of $139.93 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $120.00.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About HashiCorp
HashiCorp HCP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, HashiCorp has an average price target of $40.75 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $38.00.
Expert Ratings for Charles River
Within the last quarter, Charles River CRL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $273.0 versus the current price of Charles River at $199.295, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Looking At Lyft's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lyft LYFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Investors in Olo Inc. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – OLO
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Olo Inc. OLO Class A common stock between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 25, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Olo class action lawsuit. Captioned Pompano Beach Police and Firefighters' Retirement System v. Olo Inc., No. 22-cv-08228 (S.D.N.Y.), the Olo class action lawsuit charges Olo and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
What Did Warren Buffett Say He'd Write A $25 Billion Check For?
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is well known for his frugality. The extent of his frugal quirks are well-documented. You may already know that he never spends more than $3.17 on breakfast or that he lives in the same house he bought in 1958 for about $31,000. You may even know from his documentary “Becoming Buffett” that his No. 1 is: Never lose money.
Analyzing Lumen Technologies's Short Interest
Lumen Technologies's LUMN short percent of float has risen 7.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 161.49 million shares sold short, which is 17.67% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 14.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
Vail Resorts's Return On Capital Employed Overview
Benzinga Pro data, Vail Resorts MTN reported Q4 sales of $267.14 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $109.66 million, resulting in a 128.37% decrease from last quarter. In Q3, Vail Resorts earned $386.58 million and total sales reached $1.18 billion. What Is ROCE?. Earnings data without context is not...
Intel Unit Mobileye's Proposed IPO: What You Need To Know
Israeli autonomous vehicle technology company Mobileye Global, Inc. will soon tap the public market yet again, according to its S-1 filing with the SEC late Friday. What Happened: Mobileye said it will offer its Class A common stock in an initial public offering, or IPO, without mentioning the size and pricing of the offering, according to the preliminary prospectus filed on Form S-1.
Why SOBR Safe Shares Are Getting Obliterated Thursday
SOBR Safe Inc SOBR shares are trading lower by 32.79% to $1.66 Thursday morning after the company announced pricing of a $6 million private placement priced at-the-market. The offering is expected to close on or about September 30th, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the...
Why Norwegian Cruise Line And Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling Sharply During Friday's Session
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower in sympathy with Carnival Corp CCL, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened?. Carnival reported a third-quarter EPS loss of 65 cents, as well as an adjusted EPS loss...
WonderFi's Bitbuy Taps Alpaca To Launch Fractional Stock Trading In 2023
Bitbuy Technologies Inc., the first approved crypto market in Canada, will allow users to trade and invest in U.S. stocks and ETFs fractionally. Parent company WonderFi Technologies Inc WNDR WONDF recently made a series of acquisitions, including Bitbuy in January. It is now listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and...
