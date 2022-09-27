ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSI: Vegas Reveals What Happened to Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom

With the news that Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (Gil Grissom) would not be returning for CSI: Vegas Season 2, there have been plenty of questions about how they will be written out. Their arcs were seemingly complete at the end of CSI: Vegas Season 1, and TV...
Marlyne Barrett, Chicago Med Star, Reveals Uterine and Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis

Chicago Med actress Marlyne Barrett is discussing being diagnosed with uterine and ovarian cancer. The star revealed to People that doctors discovered a tumor on her uterus and left ovary back in July. Barrett shared that she is undergoing aggressive chemotherapy. “Work brings me a lot of joy right now,”...
Monarch Season 1 Episode 3

Monarch Season 1 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6 Review: Hear All, Trust Nothing

I've always maintained that a Ferengi-centered sitcom procedural would be a winning formula, and Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6 proves me right as Quark's edgy business acumen nearly gets him Gamma-ed by the equally edgy business-minded Karemma. Meanwhile, Mariner, on her best behavior, is incredibly awkward and...
The Resident Sneak Peek: A Chaotic E.R. Interrupts Concade Flirting!

The hallmark of a significant medical drama is often something as simple as the excitement that arises with a bustling E.R. And trust that The Resident can deliver that medical drama staple and bring all the entertainment in the process. TV Fanatic scored an exclusive sneak peek of The Resident...
TV Ratings: Quantum Leap & 9-1-1 Slip

FOX's 9-1-1 (4.6 million viewers/0.6 rating) and The Cleaning Lady (2.2 million/0.3 rating) each dipped. Both shows were big gainers for FOX in Live+3 last week, so they each have devoted audiences. The Neighborhood (5 million/0.5 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (4.7 million/0.4 rating), and NCIS (6.1 million/0.4 rating) were relatively...
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 1

The ladies are divided, with Lisa Barlow being pretty much ostracized after her rant about Meredith and her family. Meredith wastes no time in making claims that Lisa's companies don't make money and that their life isn't as good as she makes it out to be. Lisa meets with Heather...
My Life is Murder Season 3 Trailer: Lucy Lawless and Martin Henderson Return

Are you ready to dive back into the captivating world of My Life is Murder?. The hit Lucy Lawless (Spartacus, Xena: Warrior Princess) series returns with the unstoppable and mischievous investigator Alexa Crowe solving another case. The premiere date is Monday, October 10th on Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ acclaimed streamer...
