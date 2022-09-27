Read full article on original website
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Live Pumpkin Carvers Promise to Delight at Holland Fall Fest 2022
Downtown Holland embraces all things fall on October 7 & 8, with harvest decorations, an artisan market, family activities, and LIVE professional pumpkin carvers. And it’s just one of the many cool fall festivals happening in West Michigan this year!
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Daves Tavern and Grill is no longer just a bar but a Muskegon ’food destination’
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - From clam strips to Korean BBQ and hand-tossed pizza, Daves Tavern and Grill provides a homey and family-friendly atmosphere where people can enjoy a bite to eat and weekly game nights. Owners Daniel Taylor-Tubergen and Jason Tubergen first opened the bar and grill, at 8520 Holton...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Martini’s Pizza in Kalamazoo keeps family, farmers at heart of business
KALAMAZOO, MI — A pizza place once frequented by boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Martini’s serves up a pizza that will go toe to toe with any other pie in town. Opened by Chicago transplants, Rich Munda and Rick Schiavo, at a small location on Idaho Avenue in Portage in 1988, Martini’s has called 832 S. Westnedge Ave. since the mid-1990s.
swmichigandining.com
Lake Burger Tavern
Saturday’s have become days to “just get out of the house.” We’ve gotten a little lazy as summer comes to an end and we get in to a fall routine. That was the case a couple of weeks ago. We all laid around the house until the middle of the afternoon. No one ate lunch. I had plans to go to the WMU football game later that night so J said we should go somewhere for what would probably become our one meal that day.
Yes, There Really is a Kalamazoo: References Only Locals Will Understand
If you know, you know. Not only does Kalamazoo have a unique name, but it's also a city rich with history. For example, we've got Gibson guitars, Bell's Brewery, and Tim Allen even got arrested here!. Most Americans have never heard of Kalamazoo and are in disbelief that such a...
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
swmichigandining.com
Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken (Battle Creek)
The thing I really miss about COVID was always riding solo at work. We typically ride two to a car because it makes economical sense but during COVID, there were several times the company put in a one to a car rule just to keep people separated. I’m not a...
whtc.com
Sybounheuang Anongdeth
Sybounheuang “Sy” Anongdeth passed away peacefully Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. After a long battle with kidney failure, he received a kidney transplant. He then faced another battle – colon cancer. He fought like the true soldier he was. Syboun came out as a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan
Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
11 year old Portage driver beats adults at Kalamazoo Raceway
Bryce is just 11 years old and has been racing since he was seven. He is a fourth generation driver who started driving quarter midget cars and recently moved up to late models and super late models.
Muskegon Heights building first new house in 17 years
The foundations have been laid for the first new home built in Muskegon Heights in 17 years.
Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
whtc.com
Holland Police Log September 28-30, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
‘It’s getting worse': Holland resident riding out Hurricane Ian at Florida home
Before Boyd Feltman and his family bought a house in North Port, Florida, which is located east of Venice, locals told him that hurricanes really don’t come their way. That is, until this week.
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
Ionia Co. twins walk Gucci runway in Milan, Italy
PORTLAND, Mich. — Two women from Ionia County are still in awe after walking in one of the world's most notable fashion shows. The pair was invited to Europe, and chosen from a world of candidates to strut on the runway for a designer brand. Erin and Alyssa Hengesbach...
WWMT
Kalamazoo woman flees Hurricane Ian's projected path
For Meagan Storm, of Kalamazoo, seeing how some of the long-time residents of the St. Petersburg area were reacting to the threat of Hurricane Ian made the decision to leave easier. "When you see things boarded up and people who have lived there for fifty years and are maybe worried, that's when we decided to leave." Storm and her husband moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, just two months ago. It's their second time living in the Sunshine State, but the first encounter with a major hurricane.
whtc.com
West Ottawa Lone Local Prep Grid Winner; Hope, GVSU at Home on Saturday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 1, 2022) – On Match Day 6 of the 2022 high school football season along the Lakeshore on Friday night, these scores:. Next Friday evening at 6:40 PM, hear the Unity Christian at Holland Christian game on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Galesburg-Augusta at Saugatuck contest on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
