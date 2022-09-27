Everyone in the mergers and acquisition space knew that deal activity slowed in the third quarter, but it still hits different when the hard numbers arrive. Driving the news: Global M&A volume was $642 billion between July and September, a 42% drop from the prior quarter and the lowest Q3 figure in a decade, per preliminary figures from Refinitiv. It's also the slowest overall quarter since pandemic-ravaged Q2 2020.

