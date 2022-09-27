Read full article on original website
Substack acquires Yem amid broader subscription marketing push
Substack has acquired Yem, a small startup that helps newsletter writers grow their email lists through email marketing campaigns, Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie told Axios. Why it matters: The deal is part of a wider effort by Substack to help provide the writers on its platform with tools to grow...
Scoop: Chamath Palihapitiya reopens Social Capital to outside investors
Chamath Palihapitiya is seeking to raise billions of dollars in outside capital for his venture capital firm, Social Capital, Axios has learned from multiple sources. Why it matters: This comes four years after Palihapitiya effectively turned Social Capital into a family office, controversially shunning longtime limited partners and slimming down the firm's investment and operations teams.
Global M&A just suffered its worst Q3 in a decade
Everyone in the mergers and acquisition space knew that deal activity slowed in the third quarter, but it still hits different when the hard numbers arrive. Driving the news: Global M&A volume was $642 billion between July and September, a 42% drop from the prior quarter and the lowest Q3 figure in a decade, per preliminary figures from Refinitiv. It's also the slowest overall quarter since pandemic-ravaged Q2 2020.
Biden announces new diplomatic strategy with Pacific island nations
The White House announced Thursday the first U.S. national strategy for cooperation with Pacific island countries to boost the Biden administration's ties with the region "as a priority of its foreign policy." Driving the news: "The United States recognizes that geography links the Pacific's future to our own: U.S. prosperity...
Study: Racism hinders minority VC and private equity fundraising
Black and Hispanic-owned venture capital and private equity firms have a particularly onerous time raising follow-on funds, according to new research from Harvard, Vanderbilt and the University of Michigan. Why it matters: This trend exacerbates existing wealth disparities between racial groups. Not only in terms of fees earned by fund...
Private equity's debt spiral deepens
Wall Street banks have canceled a $3.9 billion debt sale tied to Apollo Global Management's $7.5 billion deal for the ILEC assets of Lumen Technologies, after failing to find enough investor interest. Why it matters: This is a rapid devolution of the "debt ceiling" we discussed on Monday, after banks...
Crypto C-suite heads roll amid winter doldrums
The crypto C-suite and senior leadership have seen a rash of departures recently, with some stepping down amid scandal and others merely moving on. The big picture: CEO turnover in the U.S. jumped 8% in August from the previous month, led by departures in the technology and fintech sectors, according to recent research from Challenger Gray & Christmas. Peak turnover tends to hit during economic highs and lows, senior vice president Andrew Challenger tells Axios.
