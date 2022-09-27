Read full article on original website
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Benzinga
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why Michael Burry Says This Could Be Worse Than 2008
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. Stocks ended the Friday session with not only a losing week, but also a losing month and quarter, as the mass selling of equities continued. The S&P 500 was down 2.64% for the week, the Dow Industrials gave up 2.75% and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.38% this week. September has historically been a difficult month for the markets, this year was no exception.
What Are Whales Doing With Pfizer
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer. Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.
IBM Whale Trades For September 30
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on IBM. Looking at options history for IBM IBM we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
If You Invested $1,000 In Exxon Mobil Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Exxon's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a great investment in...
What Did Warren Buffett Say He'd Write A $25 Billion Check For?
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is well known for his frugality. The extent of his frugal quirks are well-documented. You may already know that he never spends more than $3.17 on breakfast or that he lives in the same house he bought in 1958 for about $31,000. You may even know from his documentary “Becoming Buffett” that his No. 1 is: Never lose money.
Amazon Loudly Backs Cannabis Legalization, But Silently Bans Weed Grinders
Amazon AMZN made headlines last year when it came out in support of ending marijuana prohibition. Now, it seems the company has gotten cold feet. It is reportedly clearing spice grinders, used by some to grind weed flower, from its site ostensibly in keeping with company policy not to sell drug paraphernalia.
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Benzinga
Laser Photonics Corporation IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE IPO will take place September, 30 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LASE. The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 29, 2023. About Laser Photonics Corporation. Laser Photonics...
Cryptocurrency OKB Up More Than 3% In 24 hours
OKB's OKB/USD price has increased 3.83% over the past 24 hours to $16.23. Over the past week, OKB has experienced an uptick of over 11.0%, moving from $14.69 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.01. The chart below compares the price movement...
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
Expert Ratings for Charles River
Within the last quarter, Charles River CRL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $273.0 versus the current price of Charles River at $199.295, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Benzinga
Intel Unit Mobileye's Proposed IPO: What You Need To Know
Israeli autonomous vehicle technology company Mobileye Global, Inc. will soon tap the public market yet again, according to its S-1 filing with the SEC late Friday. What Happened: Mobileye said it will offer its Class A common stock in an initial public offering, or IPO, without mentioning the size and pricing of the offering, according to the preliminary prospectus filed on Form S-1.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About HashiCorp
HashiCorp HCP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, HashiCorp has an average price target of $40.75 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $38.00.
Micron Technology Earnings Were 'Materially Worse' Than Expected: 6 Analysts Comment
Micron Technology Inc. MU released fiscal fourth-quarter results after the closing bell on Thursday. The Boise, Idaho-based company reported downbeat revenues of $6.64 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, ahead of the consensus estimate. Here are the key takeaways, according to six analysts:. Morgan Stanley. “The outlook was...
WonderFi's Bitbuy Taps Alpaca To Launch Fractional Stock Trading In 2023
Bitbuy Technologies Inc., the first approved crypto market in Canada, will allow users to trade and invest in U.S. stocks and ETFs fractionally. Parent company WonderFi Technologies Inc WNDR WONDF recently made a series of acquisitions, including Bitbuy in January. It is now listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and...
Thursday's Market Minute: Snap Back to Reality
Yesterday, the markets experienced a much-anticipated move to the upside as technical indicators of all kinds signaled an oversold market that was begging for a catalyst. The catalyst came with a vengeance: the BOE reversing course and buying an unlimited amount of long dated bonds (gilts), to stabilize their currency and financial markets. Although you will hear media pundits bash the BOE, try to make comparisons to other central banks. The move was the best one to make when a rapidly shifting fiscal policy is bound to fail no matter which side of the isle you’re on.
Benzinga
