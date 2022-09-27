Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas Reveals What Happened to Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom
With the news that Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (Gil Grissom) would not be returning for CSI: Vegas Season 2, there have been plenty of questions about how they will be written out. Their arcs were seemingly complete at the end of CSI: Vegas Season 1, and TV...
TV Fanatic
FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 Episode 2
FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 2
On New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 2 he set out on a cost-cutting missing to help everyone. Meanwhile, Wilder struggled with a patient's decision to refuse life-saving surgery. Elsewhere, Reynolds came to an important realization about his father's behaviors. How did it all play out?. Use the video above to...
TechRadar
How to watch Inside Man online: stream the new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci
From acclaimed TV series writer and creator Steven Moffat comes another star-studded thriller for the BBC. Inside Man brings together the stories of a death row inmate, a journalist, a maths teacher, and the vicar of a sleepy English village, to explore how murder can erupt in the most unlikely of places – and people. Below we explain how to watch Inside Man online wherever you are in the world, including how to do so for FREE!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Craig Wesley Being a Killer Is a Days of our Lives Misfire
Why Craig Wesley Being a Killer Is a Days of our Lives MisfireSoap Hub. Craig Wesley returned to Days of our Lives just in time to learn that ex-wife Nancy Wesley is engaged to ex-con Clyde Weston – and to seem really, really guilty of having killed Abigail Deveraux DiMera, stabbed Sonny Kiriakis, and framed ex-fiancé Leo Stark for the crimes.
digitalspy.com
The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series
Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
AdWeek
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
TV Fanatic
Marlyne Barrett, Chicago Med Star, Reveals Uterine and Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis
Chicago Med actress Marlyne Barrett is discussing being diagnosed with uterine and ovarian cancer. The star revealed to People that doctors discovered a tumor on her uterus and left ovary back in July. Barrett shared that she is undergoing aggressive chemotherapy. “Work brings me a lot of joy right now,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grendel Star Expresses 'Shock' in Wake of Cancellation at Netflix: 'An Entire Season Now Might Go Unseen'
Netflix’s decision to scrap its Grendel comic book adaptation after all eight episodes were shot is not sitting well with one of the show’s stars. “Hundreds of talented, tireless, wonderful people shot not just a pilot, not just a few episodes, but an entire season that now might go unseen,” Flash alum Andy Mientus (aka Grendel’s Larry Stohler) lamented Wednesday on Instagram. “I’m used to shows closing or getting cancelled, but only after they at least get to meet the world, their fate decided (mostly) by their audience. What’s happened here is a new one for me, and a shock, and I won’t pretend it doesn’t...
TV Fanatic
Monarch Season 1 Episode 3
Monarch Season 1 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Quantum Leap & 9-1-1 Slip
FOX's 9-1-1 (4.6 million viewers/0.6 rating) and The Cleaning Lady (2.2 million/0.3 rating) each dipped. Both shows were big gainers for FOX in Live+3 last week, so they each have devoted audiences. The Neighborhood (5 million/0.5 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (4.7 million/0.4 rating), and NCIS (6.1 million/0.4 rating) were relatively...
Hulu Orders Eight-Episode Limited Series ‘Under The Bridge’
Hulu has ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of a 14-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of a savage murder. From ABC Signature, the limited series will be executive produced by Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar, who will also serve as showrunners. Quinn Shephard is adapting the book. Other EPs are Godfrey, Stacey Silverman and Geeta Vasant Patel, who will also direct. 2022 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders Mehta most recently served as a co-EP...
TV Fanatic
Outer Banks Season 3 Teaser Trailer: When Will the Pogues Return to Netflix?
The Pogues may be MIA, but they're still getting into much trouble. Netflix unveiled the first teaser for Outer Banks Season 3 Saturday during its Tudum Global Fan Event. The streaming service also confirmed the series will not be back until 2023. Boo. Hiss. Then again, the series consistently delivers...
TV Fanatic
Survivor Season 43 Episode 2
Survivor Season 43 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 4
Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 4 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 1
The ladies are divided, with Lisa Barlow being pretty much ostracized after her rant about Meredith and her family. Meredith wastes no time in making claims that Lisa's companies don't make money and that their life isn't as good as she makes it out to be. Lisa meets with Heather...
TV Fanatic
Apple TV+ Announces Return Dates for The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, and More!
Apple TV+ is closing in on return dates for some of its most popular series. The streaming service unveiled the premiere dates for highly anticipated hit series set to return with new seasons this fall, beginning with The Mosquito Coast continuing its high-stakes journey in Season 2 on November 4.
TV Fanatic
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 16
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 16 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 4
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 4 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
My Life is Murder Season 3 Trailer: Lucy Lawless and Martin Henderson Return
Are you ready to dive back into the captivating world of My Life is Murder?. The hit Lucy Lawless (Spartacus, Xena: Warrior Princess) series returns with the unstoppable and mischievous investigator Alexa Crowe solving another case. The premiere date is Monday, October 10th on Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ acclaimed streamer...
Comments / 0