fox5dc.com
Paid family leave policy expands for some DC workers
WASHINGTON - Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, several workers in D.C. will be eligible for more paid family leave. Those private sector employees in the District will see an increase from eight weeks to 12 weeks per year. In July, the D.C. Council passed the Universal Paid Leave Emergency Amendment Act...
fox5dc.com
DMV prepares for impact of Hurricane Ian remnants this weekend
The remnants of Hurricane Ian is making its way through the DMV this weekend, and places like Alexandria, Virginia are trying to stay ahead of any potential flooding that may occur. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan was in Alexandria to see what businesses in the area are doing to get ready.
fox5dc.com
Region braces for Ian remnants this weekend
Virginia is under a state of emergency with the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading this way. The umbrellas are out and so are the sandbags. Businesses in Old Town Alexandria are not risking it. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to some business owners who say they'll stay open until the rain forces them to close this weekend.
fox5dc.com
Alexandria businesses brace for Hurricane Ian remnants this weekend
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Virginia is under a state of emergency. The umbrellas are out and so are the sandbags. Businesses in Old Town Alexandria are not risking it. On Union Street, Mya Richardson, who is the shift lead at Ben and Jerry's, said, "Any time we get a significant amount of rain, there is risk of flooding, especially in the back door, so we just want to keep the store safe and sound."
fox5dc.com
DC area weekend events canceled as Hurricane Ian approaches
WASHINGTON - Remnants of Hurricane Ian are impacting some events here in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. For instance, if you head to the website for the Ocean’s Calling Festival in Ocean City, the first thing you’ll see is a message reading in part, "due to unsafe weather conditions … We have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel."
fox5dc.com
DC prepares as remnants of Hurricane Ian expected as tropical storm into weekend
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. region is preparing for the remnants of Hurricane Ian as it aims for the Atlantic Coast as a tropical storm. The storm left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Christopher Rodriguez,...
fox5dc.com
Maryland preps for potential Hurricane Ian remnants
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - As the remnants of Hurricane Ian approaches Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan wants residents to know that the state is ready. In a news release Friday, Hogan advised Marylanders to watch the forecast closely throughout the weekend and "heed local warnings." "As we always emphasize with potential flooding...
fox5dc.com
Locals react to DC bars staying open 24 hours during World Cup
WASHINGTON - Soccer's biggest tournament is right around the corner. The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in November and venues like Public Bar Live are getting ready for the crowds coming in to catch the games. The sports bar, located on 18th and Connecticut Avenue, plans to open its...
fox5dc.com
'Flip Circus' comes to Montgomery County
Starting Friday, the "Flip Circus" will be performing outside of Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Maryland. FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado went there to get a preview.
fox5dc.com
Shots fired investigation underway at Arundel Mills Mall, police say
HANOVER, Md. - Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating reports of shots fired at Arundel Mills Mall, authorities say. Anne Arundel County Police Tweeted at 4:17 p.m. on Saturday that officers were at the mall, located at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover, Maryland, investigating the shots fired. According...
fox5dc.com
Rockville couple indicted for attempting to assist Russia in conflict with Ukraine
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A Rockville couple has been indicted and charged with conspiracy and for the disclosure of individually identifiable health information ("IIHI"), related to their efforts to assist Russia in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. Anna Gabrielian, age 36, and her husband, Jamie Lee...
fox5dc.com
Beware of credit card skimmers at 7-Eleven: police
WASHINGTON - D.C. police want residents to be on the lookout for skimmers. Scammers recently set up three devices at local convenience stores in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th districts. The skimmers have been collected for evidence and police said they are investigating the matter. The 7-Eleven by 12th and...
fox5dc.com
Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
fox5dc.com
DC police ID elderly woman murdered inside her northwest apartment; $25K reward offered in case
WASHINGTON - The 73-year-old woman who was brutally murdered in her own home in Northwest, D.C. has been identified by police as Gloria Williams. Neighbors FOX 5 spoke to are now in shock over what happened, and they're wondering how someone could do this. It had been days since Gloria...
fox5dc.com
Possible pedestrian struck prompts police activity in Bowie
BOWIE, Md. - A possible report of a pedestrian struck has prompted a police response to a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
fox5dc.com
Anne Arundel County mobile home fire leaves 1 person dead
LOTHIAN, Md. - A person is dead after a mobile home fire in Anne Arundel County. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at the Patuxent Mobile Estates in Lothian, Maryland. Authorities say the person who was killed was an adult. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
fox5dc.com
Woman arrested for robbing beauty store in Prince William County
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is in custody accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Prince William County, as police continue the search for two other suspects in the case. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened at the Beauty 4 U store located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on June 15.
fox5dc.com
Man standing at DC bus stop shot twice in the stomach, police say
WASHINGTON - Police say a man was shot twice in the stomach while he was standing at a bus stop in D.C., police say. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 3600 Block of Minnesota Avenue in the southeast. The man was conscious and breathing when he was...
fox5dc.com
Frederic Co. student caught on video using a racial slur could face hate crime charges
FREDERICK, Md. - A Frederick County mother tells FOX 5 she is pulling her son out of his high school and is upset with how the school responded to a student football player’s alleged repeated use of a racial slur. The issue involves a junior varsity football player at...
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Fairfax County Police searching for ATM robbery suspects
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects wanted for multiple ATM robberies. Two men forced entry into the Exxon gas station located at 5211 Ox Road in the West Springfield area on July 19 at 4:06 a.m. Police say they used a dolly, loaded an ATM machine onto the van and left in an unknown direction.
