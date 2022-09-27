ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Paid family leave policy expands for some DC workers

WASHINGTON - Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, several workers in D.C. will be eligible for more paid family leave. Those private sector employees in the District will see an increase from eight weeks to 12 weeks per year. In July, the D.C. Council passed the Universal Paid Leave Emergency Amendment Act...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DMV prepares for impact of Hurricane Ian remnants this weekend

The remnants of Hurricane Ian is making its way through the DMV this weekend, and places like Alexandria, Virginia are trying to stay ahead of any potential flooding that may occur. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan was in Alexandria to see what businesses in the area are doing to get ready.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Region braces for Ian remnants this weekend

Virginia is under a state of emergency with the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading this way. The umbrellas are out and so are the sandbags. Businesses in Old Town Alexandria are not risking it. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to some business owners who say they'll stay open until the rain forces them to close this weekend.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Alexandria businesses brace for Hurricane Ian remnants this weekend

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Virginia is under a state of emergency. The umbrellas are out and so are the sandbags. Businesses in Old Town Alexandria are not risking it. On Union Street, Mya Richardson, who is the shift lead at Ben and Jerry's, said, "Any time we get a significant amount of rain, there is risk of flooding, especially in the back door, so we just want to keep the store safe and sound."
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Business
Washington, DC
Industry
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
fox5dc.com

DC area weekend events canceled as Hurricane Ian approaches

WASHINGTON - Remnants of Hurricane Ian are impacting some events here in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. For instance, if you head to the website for the Ocean’s Calling Festival in Ocean City, the first thing you’ll see is a message reading in part, "due to unsafe weather conditions … We have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel."
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Maryland preps for potential Hurricane Ian remnants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - As the remnants of Hurricane Ian approaches Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan wants residents to know that the state is ready. In a news release Friday, Hogan advised Marylanders to watch the forecast closely throughout the weekend and "heed local warnings." "As we always emphasize with potential flooding...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

Locals react to DC bars staying open 24 hours during World Cup

WASHINGTON - Soccer's biggest tournament is right around the corner. The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in November and venues like Public Bar Live are getting ready for the crowds coming in to catch the games. The sports bar, located on 18th and Connecticut Avenue, plans to open its...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Food Industry#The People S Garden#People S Gardens
fox5dc.com

Beware of credit card skimmers at 7-Eleven: police

WASHINGTON - D.C. police want residents to be on the lookout for skimmers. Scammers recently set up three devices at local convenience stores in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th districts. The skimmers have been collected for evidence and police said they are investigating the matter. The 7-Eleven by 12th and...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
fox5dc.com

Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Possible pedestrian struck prompts police activity in Bowie

BOWIE, Md. - A possible report of a pedestrian struck has prompted a police response to a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
BOWIE, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman arrested for robbing beauty store in Prince William County

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is in custody accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Prince William County, as police continue the search for two other suspects in the case. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened at the Beauty 4 U store located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on June 15.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

VIDEO: Fairfax County Police searching for ATM robbery suspects

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects wanted for multiple ATM robberies. Two men forced entry into the Exxon gas station located at 5211 Ox Road in the West Springfield area on July 19 at 4:06 a.m. Police say they used a dolly, loaded an ATM machine onto the van and left in an unknown direction.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy