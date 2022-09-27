Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 2
New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
SheKnows
General Hospital May Have Just Accidentally Revealed Nina’s Next Move — and Carly Ain’t Gonna Like It
General Hospital may have only intended to jolt viewers with the sight of Nelle appearing to mom Nina at her gravesite. But we suspect that ABC’s soap did a whole lot more — as in lay the groundwork for a reign of terror the likes of which Port Charles has rarely seen!
"Simon & Simon": A Lost and Now Found TV Classic
It was a "buddy" comedy/drama before buddy comedy/dramas came to be defined. It ran originally ran on CBS-TV from November 24, 1981, to September 16, 1989, and can still be seen today on streaming platforms like Pluto.com.
TechRadar
How to watch Inside Man online: stream the new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci
From acclaimed TV series writer and creator Steven Moffat comes another star-studded thriller for the BBC. Inside Man brings together the stories of a death row inmate, a journalist, a maths teacher, and the vicar of a sleepy English village, to explore how murder can erupt in the most unlikely of places – and people. Below we explain how to watch Inside Man online wherever you are in the world, including how to do so for FREE!
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas Reveals What Happened to Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom
With the news that Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (Gil Grissom) would not be returning for CSI: Vegas Season 2, there have been plenty of questions about how they will be written out. Their arcs were seemingly complete at the end of CSI: Vegas Season 1, and TV...
TV Fanatic
Monarch Season 1 Episode 3
Monarch Season 1 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
The 5 most popular Hulu shows right now (September 2022)
Hulu shows don’t always get an equivalent amount of attention from the entertainment press, compared to the scrutiny and buzz that constantly surrounds much bigger platforms like Netflix and HBO Max. That’s not to say that there’s a dearth of solid programming to enjoy on Hulu, though. It’s where viewers can enjoy, among other things, top-notch titles ranging from the Internet’s favorite sci-fi comedy The Orville to critical favorites like The Dropout, Dopesick, and Only Murders in the Building.
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6 Review: Hear All, Trust Nothing
I've always maintained that a Ferengi-centered sitcom procedural would be a winning formula, and Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6 proves me right as Quark's edgy business acumen nearly gets him Gamma-ed by the equally edgy business-minded Karemma. Meanwhile, Mariner, on her best behavior, is incredibly awkward and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TV Fanatic
FBI: International Season 2 Episode 2
FBI: International Season 2 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Quantum Leap & 9-1-1 Slip
FOX's 9-1-1 (4.6 million viewers/0.6 rating) and The Cleaning Lady (2.2 million/0.3 rating) each dipped. Both shows were big gainers for FOX in Live+3 last week, so they each have devoted audiences. The Neighborhood (5 million/0.5 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (4.7 million/0.4 rating), and NCIS (6.1 million/0.4 rating) were relatively...
TV Fanatic
Outer Banks Season 3 Teaser Trailer: When Will the Pogues Return to Netflix?
The Pogues may be MIA, but they're still getting into much trouble. Netflix unveiled the first teaser for Outer Banks Season 3 Saturday during its Tudum Global Fan Event. The streaming service also confirmed the series will not be back until 2023. Boo. Hiss. Then again, the series consistently delivers...
TV Fanatic
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 1
The ladies are divided, with Lisa Barlow being pretty much ostracized after her rant about Meredith and her family. Meredith wastes no time in making claims that Lisa's companies don't make money and that their life isn't as good as she makes it out to be. Lisa meets with Heather...
TV Fanatic
Survivor Season 43 Episode 2
Survivor Season 43 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Hulu Orders Eight-Episode Limited Series ‘Under The Bridge’
Hulu has ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of a 14-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of a savage murder. From ABC Signature, the limited series will be executive produced by Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar, who will also serve as showrunners. Quinn Shephard is adapting the book. Other EPs are Godfrey, Stacey Silverman and Geeta Vasant Patel, who will also direct. 2022 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders Mehta most recently served as a co-EP...
'You' season 4 officially has an air date. Here are all of the details we have so far about the new episodes.
Penn Badgley will be back for the fourth season of the Netflix thriller. Here's what we know about the cast, location details, release date, and more.
TV Fanatic
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 4
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 4 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 16
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 16 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Apple TV+ Announces Return Dates for The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, and More!
Apple TV+ is closing in on return dates for some of its most popular series. The streaming service unveiled the premiere dates for highly anticipated hit series set to return with new seasons this fall, beginning with The Mosquito Coast continuing its high-stakes journey in Season 2 on November 4.
TV Fanatic
Interview with the Vampire
Interview With the Vampire is sticking around at AMC and AMC+. The series has landed a renewal ahead of its premiere. Get the details.
TV Fanatic
Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 1
Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Comments / 0