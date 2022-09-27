ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

How to watch Inside Man online: stream the new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci

From acclaimed TV series writer and creator Steven Moffat comes another star-studded thriller for the BBC. Inside Man brings together the stories of a death row inmate, a journalist, a maths teacher, and the vicar of a sleepy English village, to explore how murder can erupt in the most unlikely of places – and people. Below we explain how to watch Inside Man online wherever you are in the world, including how to do so for FREE!
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Reveals What Happened to Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom

With the news that Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (Gil Grissom) would not be returning for CSI: Vegas Season 2, there have been plenty of questions about how they will be written out. Their arcs were seemingly complete at the end of CSI: Vegas Season 1, and TV...
TV Fanatic

Monarch Season 1 Episode 3

Monarch Season 1 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
BGR.com

The 5 most popular Hulu shows right now (September 2022)

Hulu shows don’t always get an equivalent amount of attention from the entertainment press, compared to the scrutiny and buzz that constantly surrounds much bigger platforms like Netflix and HBO Max. That’s not to say that there’s a dearth of solid programming to enjoy on Hulu, though. It’s where viewers can enjoy, among other things, top-notch titles ranging from the Internet’s favorite sci-fi comedy The Orville to critical favorites like The Dropout, Dopesick, and Only Murders in the Building.
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6 Review: Hear All, Trust Nothing

I've always maintained that a Ferengi-centered sitcom procedural would be a winning formula, and Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6 proves me right as Quark's edgy business acumen nearly gets him Gamma-ed by the equally edgy business-minded Karemma. Meanwhile, Mariner, on her best behavior, is incredibly awkward and...
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Quantum Leap & 9-1-1 Slip

FOX's 9-1-1 (4.6 million viewers/0.6 rating) and The Cleaning Lady (2.2 million/0.3 rating) each dipped. Both shows were big gainers for FOX in Live+3 last week, so they each have devoted audiences. The Neighborhood (5 million/0.5 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (4.7 million/0.4 rating), and NCIS (6.1 million/0.4 rating) were relatively...
TV Fanatic

Outer Banks Season 3 Teaser Trailer: When Will the Pogues Return to Netflix?

The Pogues may be MIA, but they're still getting into much trouble. Netflix unveiled the first teaser for Outer Banks Season 3 Saturday during its Tudum Global Fan Event. The streaming service also confirmed the series will not be back until 2023. Boo. Hiss. Then again, the series consistently delivers...
TV Fanatic

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 1

The ladies are divided, with Lisa Barlow being pretty much ostracized after her rant about Meredith and her family. Meredith wastes no time in making claims that Lisa's companies don't make money and that their life isn't as good as she makes it out to be. Lisa meets with Heather...
Deadline

Hulu Orders Eight-Episode Limited Series ‘Under The Bridge’

Hulu has ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of a 14-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of a savage murder. From ABC Signature, the limited series will be executive produced by Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar, who will also serve as showrunners. Quinn Shephard is adapting the book. Other EPs are Godfrey, Stacey Silverman and Geeta Vasant Patel, who will also direct. 2022 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders Mehta most recently served as a co-EP...
TV Fanatic

Interview with the Vampire

Interview With the Vampire is sticking around at AMC and AMC+. The series has landed a renewal ahead of its premiere. Get the details.
