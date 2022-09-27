Hulu has ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of a 14-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of a savage murder. From ABC Signature, the limited series will be executive produced by Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar, who will also serve as showrunners. Quinn Shephard is adapting the book. Other EPs are Godfrey, Stacey Silverman and Geeta Vasant Patel, who will also direct. 2022 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders Mehta most recently served as a co-EP...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO