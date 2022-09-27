Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Final Future World Sign Replaced at EPCOT
Almost exactly a year ago, the lands of EPCOT became “neighborhoods” and Future World was split into World Nature, World Discovery, and World Celebration. This week, the final Future World sign was replaced. Here’s a look at the light-up sign last month reading “Exit to Future World.” This...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: EPCOT Reopens After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has left Florida and is on its way to the Carolinas. Walt Disney World theme parks were closed for two days due to the hurricane and are reopening today, September 30. New Park Pass reservations only opened to resort hotel guests and the parks have later opening times than usual. EPCOT opened at 9:00 a.m. for Early Theme Park Entry. All guests with reservations will be able to enter at 11:00 a.m.
WDW News Today
EPCOT 40th Magic Shot Available Beginning Today
A new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot is available at EPCOT for the park’s 40th anniversary today. The Magic Shot puts your photo in front of Spaceship Earth on a rainbow background. Next to your picture is a photo of Spaceship Earth under construction and another of the iconic Mickey hand and wand sign over Spaceship Earth. The colorful “EPCOT 40” logo is in the upper left corner.
WDW News Today
Complimentary EPCOT 40 Print Available to Guests Today
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Guests visiting EPCOT today are receiving a complimentary EPCOT 40 commemorative print when they exit the park. The background of the print is geometric shapes in an ombre of pink, purple, and blue. It’s made of a...
WDW News Today
Harveys Releasing EPCOT 40th Anniversary Seatbelt Bag
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This stunning new bag showcases the pavilions within EPCOT. This will allow you to show off your love for the park and the pavilions within it. The bag, like other Harveys bags, is made from recycled seatbelts that are decorated with different patterns to create sustainable and vegan bags.
disneytips.com
Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?
Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
disneydining.com
Disney Cancels Popular Christmas Event
For years, Guests celebrating Christmas at Walt Disney World Resort had the chance to purchase tickets to the popular event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The Very Merry Christmas Party takes place at Magic Kingdom Park and features a special parade, fireworks, character meet and greets, and more. When the Parks reopened after COVID, Disney tried to introduce Mickey’s Very Merriest After Hours event, but the Party was not as popular as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, so Disney is bringing it back this year.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Guests Asked to Shelter in Their Rooms at 9 PM This Evening Due to Hurricane Ian
In-room televisions at Walt Disney World resorts have begun showing a message urging guests to stay in their rooms beginning at 9 p.m. this evening ahead of Hurricane Ian. The notice reads, “At 9 p.m. tonight after you’ve eaten dinner, we strongly recommend that you shelter indoors and do not leave your building or room.”
Disney World guests livestreamed Hurricane Ian as the storm struck Florida
As Hurricane Ian hit land and inflicted heavy gusts and massive rainfall on Florida, a slew of internet users documented the storm with TikTok livestreams. Some even streamed from the Disney World resort in Orlando, which shut Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme weather conditions. There's a whole TikTok...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks to Resume Operation in Phases on September 30 After Hurricane Ian
With Central Florida continuing to deal with Tropical Storm Ian, Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs will reopen with a “phased approach” tomorrow, Friday, September 30. Operating hours will be updated later today. The closure was originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, September 28 and 29....
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
WDW News Today
Over 12 Inches of Rain Observed at Walt Disney World During Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has seen over 12 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), News 6 Orlando reported live today. News 6 reported that Walt Disney World has seen at least 12.13 inches of rain. Some areas have had less, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios getting 11.46 inches.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Minimal Flooding and Damage at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Amidst Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is still making its way across Florida. Walt Disney World Resort hotels have seen some flooding and damage, though seem relatively fine. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, we saw a tree down in the savanna, but no other damage. Animals were taken indoors for safety. Hotel...
WDW News Today
Brick Facade Installed, Scrim Down on Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk Hollywood
We’re so close and yet still so far from the delightfully sugary treats of Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen coming to Universal CityWalk Hollywood. But our latest visit to the site revealed a significant jump in progress!. The black scrims which have covered the building for months...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2
Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
WDW News Today
Figment EPCOT 40th Anniversary Plush Coming Soon
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Thanks to the UK outpost of shopDisney, we now have a first look at the special Figment EPCOT 40th Anniversary plush coming soon to the park!. Figment EPCOT 40th Anniversary Plush – £21.00 ($23.44) The...
‘Renovation Island’: The Baeumlers Consider Selling Their Bahamas Resort, Caerula Mar Club
Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of HGTV's 'Renovation Island' are considering their next move. Will they sell their Bahamas resort, Caerula Mar Club?
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Extends Timeline for Waived Cancellation Fees Due to Hurricane Ian
Due to the impact of Tropical Storm Ian (Hurricane Ian until this morning), Walt Disney World waived cancellation and change fees for hotel reservations through Monday, October 3. They have now extended this timeline. Disney is waiving cancellation and change fees for check-ins through Thursday, October 6, 2022. For more...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Connections Café Celebrates With EPCOT 40 Liege Waffle
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This celebratory liege waffle is similar to the other liege waffles at Connections Café, but features sprinkles and an white chocolate decoration on top. This waffle is similar to the original liege waffle available in Connections...
