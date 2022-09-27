ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

Final Future World Sign Replaced at EPCOT

Almost exactly a year ago, the lands of EPCOT became “neighborhoods” and Future World was split into World Nature, World Discovery, and World Celebration. This week, the final Future World sign was replaced. Here’s a look at the light-up sign last month reading “Exit to Future World.” This...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: EPCOT Reopens After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has left Florida and is on its way to the Carolinas. Walt Disney World theme parks were closed for two days due to the hurricane and are reopening today, September 30. New Park Pass reservations only opened to resort hotel guests and the parks have later opening times than usual. EPCOT opened at 9:00 a.m. for Early Theme Park Entry. All guests with reservations will be able to enter at 11:00 a.m.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

EPCOT 40th Magic Shot Available Beginning Today

A new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot is available at EPCOT for the park’s 40th anniversary today. The Magic Shot puts your photo in front of Spaceship Earth on a rainbow background. Next to your picture is a photo of Spaceship Earth under construction and another of the iconic Mickey hand and wand sign over Spaceship Earth. The colorful “EPCOT 40” logo is in the upper left corner.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Complimentary EPCOT 40 Print Available to Guests Today

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Guests visiting EPCOT today are receiving a complimentary EPCOT 40 commemorative print when they exit the park. The background of the print is geometric shapes in an ombre of pink, purple, and blue. It’s made of a...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Harveys Releasing EPCOT 40th Anniversary Seatbelt Bag

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This stunning new bag showcases the pavilions within EPCOT. This will allow you to show off your love for the park and the pavilions within it. The bag, like other Harveys bags, is made from recycled seatbelts that are decorated with different patterns to create sustainable and vegan bags.
APPAREL
disneytips.com

Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?

Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Disney Cancels Popular Christmas Event

For years, Guests celebrating Christmas at Walt Disney World Resort had the chance to purchase tickets to the popular event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The Very Merry Christmas Party takes place at Magic Kingdom Park and features a special parade, fireworks, character meet and greets, and more. When the Parks reopened after COVID, Disney tried to introduce Mickey’s Very Merriest After Hours event, but the Party was not as popular as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, so Disney is bringing it back this year.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Over 12 Inches of Rain Observed at Walt Disney World During Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World has seen over 12 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), News 6 Orlando reported live today. News 6 reported that Walt Disney World has seen at least 12.13 inches of rain. Some areas have had less, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios getting 11.46 inches.
ENVIRONMENT
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2

Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Figment EPCOT 40th Anniversary Plush Coming Soon

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Thanks to the UK outpost of shopDisney, we now have a first look at the special Figment EPCOT 40th Anniversary plush coming soon to the park!. Figment EPCOT 40th Anniversary Plush – £21.00 ($23.44) The...
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Extends Timeline for Waived Cancellation Fees Due to Hurricane Ian

Due to the impact of Tropical Storm Ian (Hurricane Ian until this morning), Walt Disney World waived cancellation and change fees for hotel reservations through Monday, October 3. They have now extended this timeline. Disney is waiving cancellation and change fees for check-ins through Thursday, October 6, 2022. For more...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Connections Café Celebrates With EPCOT 40 Liege Waffle

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This celebratory liege waffle is similar to the other liege waffles at Connections Café, but features sprinkles and an white chocolate decoration on top. This waffle is similar to the original liege waffle available in Connections...
