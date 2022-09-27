Read full article on original website
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
‘NCIS’: Could Season 20 Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character?
It’s interesting to note that NCIS might be laying the groundwork for bringing back one of the show’s favorite characters. Are we about to get an Abby sighting on the CBS drama? That’s at least something showrunner Steven D. Binder might be alluding to here. He happened to sit down with TV Line for a little question-and-answer session.
Chicago Med EPs Explain [Spoiler]'s Unexpected Exit in Season 8 Premiere
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Med premiere. Proceed at your own risk! Another doc is checking out of Chicago Med: Guy Lockard, who plays ED pediatrician Dr. Dylan Scott, exited the NBC drama in Wednesday’s Season 8 premiere, TVLine has learned. The actor joined the series in last season’s opener, helping to fill the void left by the departures of longtime cast members Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta. In this week’s episode, Dylan decided to leave the hospital after Milena died and he realized that he could never truly escape his police past if he stayed in the Windy...
The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss
It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
EW.com
NCIS star Pauley Perrette celebrates one year after surviving 'massive stroke': 'I'm still here'
Pauley Perrette has been through a lot but she is adamant, above all, that she is "still here." In a Twitter post and video, the former NCIS star revealed she had a "massive stroke" a year ago. "It's 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I...
SheKnows
Oops! General Hospital Just Revealed More Than It Could’ve Possibly Meant to About the Killer’s Identity
Strange as it sounds, we’re super-mega-relieved that Dex has been moved to the top of the suspects list. General Hospital had us worried there for a while, what with the way that it kept piling up evidence that Dex is The Hook. Evan Hofer is the rare soap newbie who was able to hit the ground running; he just has “it.” And — sorry, Cameron — his chemistry with Eden McCoy (Josslyn) is off the charts. So we were loath to think that the show was writing Sonny’s right-hand man and Michael’s secret operative into a corner from which he wouldn’t be able to get out.
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20
NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Who Calls CPS on Thomas?
Thomas Forrester's problems worsen when he receives a visit from CPS regarding Douglas on 'The Bold and the Beautiful.'
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update
After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
‘NCIS’ Star Cote De Pablo Recalled the Biggest Challenge of Reprising Her Role
In 2013, Cote De Pablo walked away from NCIS only to reprise her character six years later. And doing so posed a very specific challenge, but it had nothing to do with Ziva David’s persona. When De Pablo originally exited the series, her character had supposedly died in a...
‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family
NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: Why Clyde Murdered Abigail Will Be Revealed — and Brace Yourself for an Explosive Ending
One devastating loss could lead to a second. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of September 26 – 30, the motive for Abigail’s murder will come out. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Sonny remembered smelling vanilla before he was...
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Who Is Going To Die?
Emotions are running high in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Everyone is praying for Brando’s recovery as The Hook terrorizes Port Charles, plus Liz continues to struggle, and Valentin opens up to Anna. Where will tragedy strike next?. After being attacked by The Hook, Brando was rushed to the hospital...
General Hospital's Michael Blake Kruse is headed to Chicago P.D.
Michael Blake KruseInstagram screenshot Michael Fairman. General Hospital fans are wondering about the fate of Officer Rory Cabrero because his portrayer has a new primetime role. Michael Blake Kruse recently announced on Instagram that he will be working on Chicago P.D. The actor said he is happy to be filming in the Midwest again but gave no other details.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Slaton Shares Rare Photo of Second Son: Yup, He's a Cutie!
The 1,000-lb Sisters star posted her first photo of two-month old Glenn for the first time in a very long time on Tuesday, giving fans a look at the relative newborn as follows:. “Good morning,” Amy wrote to open her caption, adding:. “Idk what this seat thing called but...
Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits
Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
