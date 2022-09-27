ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

Reigning champion Ramapo was awarded the No. 1 seed in the Bergen County Tournament on Thursday night. The top seven seeds - Ramapo, Ramsey, Tenafly, Old Tappan, Waldwick, Ridgewood and Demarest - earned byes into the second round. The first round needs to be played by Sunday, Oct. 2, while...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Oct. 1-2

The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Lauren Knego covers boys soccer...
SOCCER
NJ.com

Boys soccer Top 20 for Sept. 29: Shaking up the status quo after stunning losses

The past two weeks have seen a wild shift in the boys’ soccer rankings. With Newark East Side and Roxbury entering the list after taking down Elizabeth and Delbarton this week, the status quo has seemingly changed across the New Jersey boys’ soccer landscape. Bridgewater-Raritan went from an unranked team to begin the season to being mentioned in the same conversation with top-ranked clubs such as Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Ramsey has entered the Top 5, an honor that fellow Group 2 rival Delran once held in our preseason rankings.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Colonial Conference
NJ.com

Football: Ground game leads Union City to upset of No. 11 Irvington

Union City rushed for 261 yards and its defense did not allow a touchdown en route to a 19-15 upset victory over Irvington, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in Union City. Tyler Koffa scored from 31 yards out to give Union City (4-1) an early lead. Koffa rushed for a game-high 104 yards on 15 carries.
UNION CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Football: Pascack Valley tops Demarest on Flanagan TD in overtime

Quinn Flanagan scored in overtime to lift Pascack Valley to a 42-35 victory over Demarest in Hillsdale. Quarterback Jake Crawbuck connected with wide receiver Conor Higgins for three touchdowns in regulation to help Pascack Valley (1-4) earn its first victory of the season. Demarest (1-4) erased a 35-20 fourth-quarter deficit....
DEMAREST, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Wallkill Valley overpowers Whippany Park

Wallkill Valley rolled to a 54-0 victory over Whippany Park in Hamburg. Wallkill Valley (3-2) posted its third shutout of the season, averaging 45 points in those victories. Whippany Park dropped to 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Cranford football blanks Rahway behind Godwin’s monster game

Senior quarterback Liam Godwin had a hand in all of his team’s points as Cranford rolled to a 35-0 victory over Rahway in Rahway. The Cougars (3-2) led 28-0 by halftime. In the first half, Godwin had scoring runs of 11 and 72 yards, and added TD passes of 38 yards to Ryan Lynskey and 61 yards to Ryan Carracino.
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Clifton cruises to a win over Passaic - Football recap

Devon Stroble scored twice on the ground while Romelo Tables added a rushing and a passing TD as Clifton rolled to a 48-0 victory at home over Passaic. Clifton (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and a single TD in the final period. Stroble scored...
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 9 DePaul over Wayne Valley - Girls soccer recap

It took overtime, but DePaul - No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20 - is still undefeated. Leah Bolson, Alexis Kochan, and Tommi Valente all scored, and it gave DePaul a 3-2 victory over Wayne Valley at the victorious Spartans’ field in Wayne on Saturday night. Now 8-0, DePaul...
WAYNE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy