Boys soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Reigning champion Ramapo was awarded the No. 1 seed in the Bergen County Tournament on Thursday night. The top seven seeds - Ramapo, Ramsey, Tenafly, Old Tappan, Waldwick, Ridgewood and Demarest - earned byes into the second round. The first round needs to be played by Sunday, Oct. 2, while...
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Oct. 1-2
Lauren Knego covers boys soccer
Boys soccer Top 20 for Sept. 29: Shaking up the status quo after stunning losses
The past two weeks have seen a wild shift in the boys’ soccer rankings. With Newark East Side and Roxbury entering the list after taking down Elizabeth and Delbarton this week, the status quo has seemingly changed across the New Jersey boys’ soccer landscape. Bridgewater-Raritan went from an unranked team to begin the season to being mentioned in the same conversation with top-ranked clubs such as Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Ramsey has entered the Top 5, an honor that fellow Group 2 rival Delran once held in our preseason rankings.
Woodstown makes defensive stand, wins rivalry battle between Group 1 powers
The Woodstown High School football team out-played Salem for much of the titanic West Jersey Football League Diamond Division and South Jersey Group 1 slugfest Saturday. But it was up to a Wolverine defense that stood tall all day to make three big defensive stands in the fourth quarter and make the slimmest of leads hold up.
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep grounds & pounds its way to win over No. 2 St. Peter’s Prep
If there was going to be any letdown for Don Bosco Prep coming off a win against its biggest rival last weekend, those questions were answered in the first half and in the final minutes against St. Peter’s Prep. The first half played out much the same as it...
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament field hockey roundup for 3 first round games, Oct. 1
Caroline Jaffoni scored twice to lead 11th-seeded High Point to a 3-0 win over 22nd-seeded North Warren in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Sussex. High Point (4-4) will face sixth-seeded Newton on Tuesday. Eliana Savopoulos made two saves to earn the shutout. Hanna Gardner also scored in...
Hudson County Tournament boys soccer roundup for 3 first round games on Oct. 1
Hudson Catholic 3, North Bergen 2 (OT) Gianfanco Ponce scored three goals, the last coming off a corner kick in double overtime as 11th-seeded Hudson Catholic defeated sixth-seeded North Bergen in the first round of the Hudson County Tournament at Bruins Stadium in North Bergen. Ponce, a junior, now has...
Football: Ground game leads Union City to upset of No. 11 Irvington
Union City rushed for 261 yards and its defense did not allow a touchdown en route to a 19-15 upset victory over Irvington, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in Union City. Tyler Koffa scored from 31 yards out to give Union City (4-1) an early lead. Koffa rushed for a game-high 104 yards on 15 carries.
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
Burlington County boys soccer recap, Oct. 1: Cherokee beats RV; No. 14 Delran falls
Miguel Graterol scored the goal which allowed Cherokee to edge Rancocas Valley, 1-0, in overtime Saturday in Medford. Brandon Michael had the helper as the Chiefs improved to 7-0-1 with their seventh straight win. Cole Kurzawa made eight saves in goal for the shutout. Rancocas Valley (7-1-1) suffered its first...
Football: Pascack Valley tops Demarest on Flanagan TD in overtime
Quinn Flanagan scored in overtime to lift Pascack Valley to a 42-35 victory over Demarest in Hillsdale. Quarterback Jake Crawbuck connected with wide receiver Conor Higgins for three touchdowns in regulation to help Pascack Valley (1-4) earn its first victory of the season. Demarest (1-4) erased a 35-20 fourth-quarter deficit....
Essex County girls soccer roundups for Oct. 1: Livingston, Montclair roll to win
Avery Reiman posted a hat trick to lead Livingston to a 4-1 win over Bloomfield, in Livingston. Izzy Kililee added on a goal for Livingston (7-2). Cami Gallagher tallied a hat trick and an assist to lead Newark Academy in a 4-0 win over Belleville, in Livingston. Newark Academy (5-4)...
Football: Wallkill Valley overpowers Whippany Park
Wallkill Valley rolled to a 54-0 victory over Whippany Park in Hamburg. Wallkill Valley (3-2) posted its third shutout of the season, averaging 45 points in those victories. Whippany Park dropped to 0-5.
Winslow Township football’s defense made one touchdown stand vs. Ocean City
Jamil Peterson scored the game’s only touchdown, and the Winslow Township defense made two big stands late in the game as the Eagles prevailed, 6-0, over Ocean City Saturday in Winslow Township. Peterson scored on a 12-yd run in the second quarter for Winslow Township (2-2) which won its...
Cranford football blanks Rahway behind Godwin’s monster game
Senior quarterback Liam Godwin had a hand in all of his team’s points as Cranford rolled to a 35-0 victory over Rahway in Rahway. The Cougars (3-2) led 28-0 by halftime. In the first half, Godwin had scoring runs of 11 and 72 yards, and added TD passes of 38 yards to Ryan Lynskey and 61 yards to Ryan Carracino.
Hunterdon County boys soccer for Oct. 1: Voorhees wins; North Hunterdon, Del Val edged
Braedon Mulroony and German Burset Romero each had two goals and an assist to carry Voorhees past Belvidere 8-0 in Glen Gardner. Keegan Mulroony added a goal and two assists for Voorhees (5-3-1), which tallied a season-high goal output. Belvidere falls to 2-7. Ridge 5, North Hunterdon 3. Leo Kovatch...
Camden County boys soccer recap for Oct. 1: Capps, Moorestown tops Bishop Eustace
Declan Capps scored twice as Moorestown won for the second game in a row, blanking Bishop Eustace Saturday in Moorestown, 6-0. Alex Denis, Liam Ryan, Robert Delany and Max Nicklaa also scored for the Quakers (4-4-1). Jeremy Ho and Gardner Rinan each had two assists while Ethan Arter and Will Fied split time in goal for the shutout.
Bergen County girls soccer roundup for Oct. 1: Hasbrouck Heights advances
Bergen County Invitational: Hasbrouck Heights 3, Tenafly 1. Lexy Samperi’s three goals lifted 28th-seeded Hasbrouck Heights to a 3-1 victory over 21st-seeded Tenafly in the first round of the Bergen County Invitational in Tenafly. Jenna O’Malley, Alexa Garcia and Sophia Lara all added an assist for Hasbrouck Heights (7-3),...
Clifton cruises to a win over Passaic - Football recap
Devon Stroble scored twice on the ground while Romelo Tables added a rushing and a passing TD as Clifton rolled to a 48-0 victory at home over Passaic. Clifton (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and a single TD in the final period. Stroble scored...
No. 9 DePaul over Wayne Valley - Girls soccer recap
It took overtime, but DePaul - No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20 - is still undefeated. Leah Bolson, Alexis Kochan, and Tommi Valente all scored, and it gave DePaul a 3-2 victory over Wayne Valley at the victorious Spartans’ field in Wayne on Saturday night. Now 8-0, DePaul...
