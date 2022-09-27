After year of taunts and insults, Nets’ star Ben Simmons is ready to start the season, says ‘Big 3′ looks ‘incredible’

Read full article on original website
As Aaron Judge looks to surpass Roger Maris, Nets’ Kyrie Irving roots for ‘clean’ Yankees slugger
NEW YORK -- Kyrie Irving has never been shy about expressing his opinions on controversial subjects -- and now that extends to Major League Baseball and its home run record, too. The Nets’ star grew up a Yankees fan is rooting for Aaron Judge as the slugger looks to surpass...
Eagles injury report: 2 players officially out; Former Jaguars player could see bigger role
When the Eagles defense takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, the team will be doing so without one of their cornerbacks who has been playing well. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Will Aaron Judge be true HR champ? Yankees great Reggie Jackson reflects on historic season | Q&A
TORONTO — Reggie Jackson isn’t slowing down at age 76. The Hall-of-Fame slugger and Yankees great constantly is on the move traveling from his two California homes to Texas to minor league ballparks around the country. Following a surprising breakup with the Yankees before the 2021 season, Jackson...
Jets’ DC explains why Quinnen Williams isn’t on the field more and why it won’t change
Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is in the midst of another impressive season, drawing attention from defenses and making game-changing plays – even if they don’t show up on a traditional stat sheet. Pro Football Focus has Williams ranked as the eighth-best interior defensive lineman in the NFL heading into Sunday’s Week 4 matchup with the Steelers.
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 5
Week 4 leaves us with plenty to talk about and Week 5 has a lot to look forward to, so this edition of the North Jersey notebook is jam-packed with nuggets. From premiere matchups to eye-opening developments and impressive feats and streaks, this one has it all.
Giants injury report: Looks like Kadarius Toney, Leonard Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson will miss Bears game (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ Thursday injury report ... Did not practice: CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), DL Leonard Williams (knee) Limited: CB Aaron Robinson (appendix), LB Jihad Ward (knee) Full: CB Justin Layne (concussion) Ward...
Giants, Eagles coordinators on list of top head coach candidates: Jalen Hurts’ mentor is No. 1 option for 2023
Winter is coming. So is the next NFL head coach hiring cycle. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So SI’s Conor Orr compiled a list of the top head coaching candidates for 2023. It includes a pair of New York Giants coordinators:. Wink Martindale, defensive coordinator: People...
Daniel Jones has faith in Giants’ medical staff; Tyrod Taylor questions NFL’s concussion protocol
Daniel Jones believes the Giants’ medical team would not have allowed what happened to Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa Thursday night in Cincinnati happen to him. Tyrod Taylor believes the NFL has some explaining to do. That was the take of the two quarterbacks on the Giants’ active roster the...
