ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewton, AL

Bank robber sentenced to 30 months in prison for bribing officer

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5L83_0iC4HphI00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A man who was convicted on robbing a bank was sentenced to 30 months in prison for bribing a corrections officer while waiting for his trial for the armed bank robbery, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama.

Court documents said Stanley Young, 34, was being held at the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton when he attempted to bribe the corrections officer. He was in the detention center because of the armed bank robbery. Young was convicted and sentenced to 17 years for the robbery.

Former Daphne Police captain charged with indecent exposure

While serving time at the detention center, Young allegedly admitted to bribing the officer in exchange for the officer “engaging in corrupt actions on his behalf.” Court documents claim Young paid the officer over $5,000 from his CashApp. This allegedly included a $4,000 down payment toward an Infiniti vehicle at a car dealership in Mobile.

The officer allegedly provided Young with items that were prohibited in the detention center, including money, cell phones and K2 spice paper. In August 2020, the officer admitted she had a personal relationship with Young and had smuggled these items into the jail for him.

Investigators then went through Young’s Facebook messages that he accessed using the cell phone smuggled in. Young had messages discussing his relationship with the officer and messages between him and third parties about how to get K2 spice paper and how much it would cost. Messages between the corrections officer and Young included discussions of the officer selling marijuana outside of the detention center for him.

At this time, it is unknown what will happen to the officer involved.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

OCSO arrests 10 at ‘nuisance’ home in Shalimar

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WALA) - Ten people have been arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant at a home where deputies had been called for past overdoses and neighbors had complained about junk and trash covering the property, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.
SHALIMAR, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide for Thursday multiple shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s multiple shooting in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Keenan Hall, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm in public, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, criminal mischief, deadly […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Elderly woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash covering the property. Edwina Jackson, 53, of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Escambia County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Brewton, AL
Brewton, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

31 1st responders from Escambia Co., Pensacola & Gulf Breeze PD head for Hurricane Ian relief

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County, Pensacola, and Gulf Breeze officials started their trip south towards Clarke County Florida Saturday morning, according to Facebook posts from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department. The three agencies are bringing a total of 31 people including members of the ECSO disaster response team, police […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Prison#Robber#Bribe#Fraud#Cashapp#Infiniti
WEAR

Pensacola Police searching for man wanted on felony warrant

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant Thursday afternoon. Police say they are searching around the 600 block of Ditmar Street. Pensacola Police describe the man as a black male wearing an orange hoodie and blue swim trunks. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WRBL News 3

Alabama woman accused of stealing thousands from elderly father

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman from Loxley is accused of financial exploitation of the elderly after allegedly taking thousands of dollars from her own father. Now the victim’s other daughter is trying to raise awareness so other families know what to look for. Financial exploitation is a crime that can happen quietly and often […]
LOXLEY, AL
atmorenews.com

Drive-by shooting draws charges

An Atmore man was arrested September 17 and is charged with attempted murder after he drove by a local residence and fired twice at two people who were outside. Atmore Police Department reports show that officers were sent to a residence in the 100 block of Curtis Street around 11:10 a.m. in reference to shots fired.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. officials & Pensacola, Gulf Breeze police deploying for Hurricane Ian relief Saturday morning

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola and Gulf Breeze police officers are set to deploy to south Florida Saturday morning to “aid the victims in Charlotte County who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian,” according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. 21 members of the ECSO’s Disaster Response Team […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy