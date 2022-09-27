ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Could Season 20 Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character?

It’s interesting to note that NCIS might be laying the groundwork for bringing back one of the show’s favorite characters. Are we about to get an Abby sighting on the CBS drama? That’s at least something showrunner Steven D. Binder might be alluding to here. He happened to sit down with TV Line for a little question-and-answer session.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago Med EPs Explain [Spoiler]'s Unexpected Exit in Season 8 Premiere

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Med premiere. Proceed at your own risk! Another doc is checking out of Chicago Med: Guy Lockard, who plays ED pediatrician Dr. Dylan Scott, exited the NBC drama in Wednesday’s Season 8 premiere, TVLine has learned. The actor joined the series in last season’s opener, helping to fill the void left by the departures of longtime cast members Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta. In this week’s episode, Dylan decided to leave the hospital after Milena died and he realized that he could never truly escape his police past if he stayed in the Windy...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits

Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ncis#Hawai I#Whistler#Marine
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son

NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns

Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family

NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?

We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire Showrunner Reveals Why Shocking Split Had to Happen

Just when we thought Brett (Kara Kilmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) were meant to be, Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 1 threw viewers a huge curveball. Wednesday's season premiere found Brett struggling with the distance between them and decided the "timing just wasn't right" for them to stay together. "Our...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Reveals What Happened to Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom

With the news that Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (Gil Grissom) would not be returning for CSI: Vegas Season 2, there have been plenty of questions about how they will be written out. Their arcs were seemingly complete at the end of CSI: Vegas Season 1, and TV...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy