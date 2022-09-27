ABC, ESPN, and some other Disney networks are dark for some viewers and they're making their presence felt on social media. Dish Network and Sling TV both decided not to renew the carriage agreement for those channels. Other included channels are FX, Disney Channel, Freeform, and National Geographic. A new deal had to be struck by all of these parties by September 30th. Dish Network is no stranger to just dealing with the blackouts to get the deal they want. However, it's college football Saturday in the United States, so a lot of people have gotten up and turned on their TVs to the sight of a blank screen. Dish Network told Variety that Disney is asking for $1 billion more than the last agreement. Both sides are creating leverage and millions of users are going to have to figure out how to watch their favorite games and shows in the meantime. Check out the best posts down below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 HOURS AGO