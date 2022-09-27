ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teen, 14, seriously wounded after being shot in South Deering, police say

By Adriana Pérez, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNElS_0iC4HDb200
Teen, 14, seriously wounded after being shot in South Deering, police say Chicago Tribune/TNS

A 14-year-old teen was seriously wounded after being shot in South Deering Monday evening, according to police.

The teen was on the street in the 10500 block of South Yates Avenue around 8:25 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at him, police said.

The 14-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head and paramedics transported him to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating, according to police.

adperez@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man charged with murdering nine-year-old

A 34-year-old man has been charged for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was fatally shot in her home in Liverpool. Olivia was shot in the chest on 22 August when a gunman fired into her house as he chased another man who forced his way into the premises.Thomas Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby has also been charged for the attempted murder of Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, and Joseph Nee, his intended target. The Crown Prosecution Service's statement can be heard in this footage. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 34-year-old man on suspicion of schoolgirl’s murderPolice arrest 34-year-old man on suspicion of Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murderRecord reward offered for information on Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy