Five Beach District games join the growing list of kickoffs being moved up due to rain. Maury-Norcom also moved.
Heavy rain is in the forecast for Friday night, and that has prompted changes to this week’s high school football schedule.
Oscar Smith, unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in South Hampton Roads, will visit No. 13 Indian River at 6 p.m. Thursday. The game originally was scheduled to be played Friday.
Other games that have been impacted so far:
- King’s Fork at Grassfield has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
- Lake Taylor at Booker T. Washington has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
- Norcom vs. Maury at Powhatan Field has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
- Bayside at Kempsville has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
- Ocean Lakes at First Colonial has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
- Princess Anne at Kellam has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
- Salem at Landstown has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
- Tallwood at Cox has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday
- Fork Union at Norfolk Academy has been moved to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
- Atlantic Shores at Nansemond-Suffolk has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
- Catholic at Norfolk Christian has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
- Poquoson at Smithfield has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
- Western Branch at Great Bridge has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
- Woodside vs. Menchville at Todd Stadium has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday, and it no longer will be televised on the Newport News Public Schools cable channel.
- Lafayette at New Kent has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday. (Updated time)
- Norview at Manor has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
- Lakeland at Deep Creek has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
- Hampton vs. Bethel at Darling Stadium has been moved to 7 p.m. Friday. (It was originally Saturday at noon.)
- York vs. Tabb at Bailey Field was moved up one hour to 6 p.m. Friday.
- Covenant at Greenbrier Christian has been moved to 4 p.m. Friday.
