Virginia Beach, VA

Five Beach District games join the growing list of kickoffs being moved up due to rain. Maury-Norcom also moved.

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

Heavy rain is in the forecast for Friday night, and that has prompted changes to this week’s high school football schedule.

Oscar Smith, unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in South Hampton Roads, will visit No. 13 Indian River at 6 p.m. Thursday. The game originally was scheduled to be played Friday.

Other games that have been impacted so far:

  • King’s Fork at Grassfield has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
  • Lake Taylor at Booker T. Washington has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
  • Norcom vs. Maury at Powhatan Field has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
  • Bayside at Kempsville has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
  • Ocean Lakes at First Colonial has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
  • Princess Anne at Kellam has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
  • Salem at Landstown has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
  • Tallwood at Cox has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Fork Union at Norfolk Academy has been moved to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
  • Atlantic Shores at Nansemond-Suffolk has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
  • Catholic at Norfolk Christian has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
  • Poquoson at Smithfield has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
  • Western Branch at Great Bridge has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
  • Woodside vs. Menchville at Todd Stadium has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday, and it no longer will be televised on the Newport News Public Schools cable channel.
  • Lafayette at New Kent has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday. (Updated time)
  • Norview at Manor has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
  • Lakeland at Deep Creek has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
  • Hampton vs. Bethel at Darling Stadium has been moved to 7 p.m. Friday. (It was originally Saturday at noon.)
  • York vs. Tabb at Bailey Field was moved up one hour to 6 p.m. Friday.
  • Covenant at Greenbrier Christian has been moved to 4 p.m. Friday.

Jami Frankenberry, 757-446-2376, jami.frankenberry@pilotonline.com . Twitter @JamiVP.

