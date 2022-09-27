Five Beach District games join the growing list of kickoffs being moved up due to rain. Maury-Norcom also moved.

Heavy rain is in the forecast for Friday night, and that has prompted changes to this week’s high school football schedule.

Oscar Smith, unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in South Hampton Roads, will visit No. 13 Indian River at 6 p.m. Thursday. The game originally was scheduled to be played Friday.

Other games that have been impacted so far:

King’s Fork at Grassfield has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Lake Taylor at Booker T. Washington has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Norcom vs. Maury at Powhatan Field has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Bayside at Kempsville has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Ocean Lakes at First Colonial has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Princess Anne at Kellam has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Salem at Landstown has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Tallwood at Cox has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday

Fork Union at Norfolk Academy has been moved to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Atlantic Shores at Nansemond-Suffolk has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Catholic at Norfolk Christian has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Poquoson at Smithfield has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Western Branch at Great Bridge has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Woodside vs. Menchville at Todd Stadium has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday, and it no longer will be televised on the Newport News Public Schools cable channel.

Lafayette at New Kent has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday. (Updated time)

Norview at Manor has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Lakeland at Deep Creek has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Hampton vs. Bethel at Darling Stadium has been moved to 7 p.m. Friday. (It was originally Saturday at noon.)

York vs. Tabb at Bailey Field was moved up one hour to 6 p.m. Friday.

Covenant at Greenbrier Christian has been moved to 4 p.m. Friday.

