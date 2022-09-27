Read full article on original website
Trump speech – live: Ginni Thomas thanked for supporting election lies as Trump breaks silence on hurricane
Donald Trump heads to Michigan, a state that spurned him in 2020 after he saw a surprise victory there four years earlier, on Saturday.He’s in the state for a rally in Warren where he hopes to bump the candidacy of Tudor Dixon, his chosen acolyte in the race to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The president is eager to have a supporter of his bogus conspiracies about his 2020 defeat in the governor’s mansion should he make another bid for the White House in 2024.Polls show Ms Dixon badly trailing the governor, who was the intended victim of...
The watchdog that is striking fear in the hearts of every influential Australian as its sweeping powers are revealed: 'Everyone better watch out'
The proposed National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is striking fear into the hearts of some of Australia's most powerful people before it has even become law. Legislation for a corruption watchdog has just been introduced to parliament, but already there are rumblings of discontent from both right and left of Labor about it.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Iranian students showed up for the Freedom Rally for Iran at the Center of the Universe
TULSA, Okla. — Many students from Iran are currently studying in Oklahoma away from their families. In the last few weeks, their home country has erupted in violent protests in 40 cities, including the capital, Tehran. Iranian women are reportedly cutting their hair and burning their hijabs. Reportedly, Amnesty...
Revealed: the secret British plan to keep Italy’s communists from power
On 7 June 1976, the BBC’s flagship current affairs programme Panorama reported on the forthcoming Italian general election. Two weeks before the poll, the Partito Comunista Italiano (PCI) – the largest communist party in Europe – stood “on the threshold of power”. Introducing the first...
A day after it was ‘annexed’, crucial city returned to Ukraine
The banner hanging near Red Square was triumphant. It read: “Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Russia! Together for ever!” On Friday Vladimir Putin formally announced the annexation of these Ukrainian territories and celebrated with a victory concert in Moscow. Russia’s president addressed a cheering crowd waving white blue and red tricolours. “Welcome home,” he said. “Russia! Russia!” they replied.
Ukraine demining teams race to clear danger before winter
Small, hidden and lethal, mines and other explosives left behind by retreating Russian forces in eastern Ukraine pose an urgent challenge for demining teams ahead of winter. - No end in sight - "We have 35 staff, in seven teams, from different regions of Ukraine," said Vasyl Maidyk, commander of the demining teams in Izyum district.
