ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Several dogs abandoned, 1 killed, in Flathead County

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6nQW_0iC4H5cT00

KALISPELL - Several dogs were recently picked up by people in the Doris Creek area and turned over to animal control.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports that on Sept. 23, they were contacted by local citizens who had picked up several husky and shepherd mix dogs.

The parties were able to pick up 11 dogs which were turned over to Animal Control and taken to the animal shelter.

Animal Control later located several other dogs in the Doris Creek area which were also taken to the animal shelter.

Several of the dogs have tested positive for parvovirus and are currently being evaluated.

According to a news release, the Sheriff's Office was notified by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks that one of the dogs may have been shot.

The person who is believed to have shot the dog has been identified.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is being asked to email tips to tips@flathead.mt.gov .

The Sheriff's Office reports the dogs are not up for adoption at this time and investigators are attempting to identify the person or persons who left the dogs in the area of Doris Creek.

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Arraignment Hearing Vacated for Flathead Man Accused in Fatal Stabbing

The arraignment hearing for Zain Alexander Ray Glass, the 23-year-old Flathead County man accused of fatally stabbing his sister’s boyfriend in Columbia Falls last week, has been vacated to allow the defendant to obtain a fitness evaluation before entering a plea. Glass’ attorney, Dianne Rice, filed the unopposed motion...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Investigation Underway in Husky Shooting Near Doris Creek

The Flathead County Sheriff’s office is investigating two separate incidents revolving around an apparent abandonment of 19 huskies and shepherd mixes that were found in the Doris Creek region near Hungry Horse, where officials say one of the dogs was shot by a hunter who thought it was a wolf.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Court docs shed new light on Olney shooting

The Olney woman arrested for shooting her husband last week and her recovering spouse offered investigators differing versions of the events leading up to the gunfire, according to newly filed court documents. Kay Lynn Johnson, 64, faces a single felony count of assault with a weapon after deputies with the...
OLNEY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
Flathead County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
County
Flathead County, MT
MY 103.5

The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic

This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
LAKESIDE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Control#The Sheriff S Office#Montana Fish Wildlife
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Fairfield Sun Times

Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
KALISPELL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fairfield Sun Times

Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell reports Chuck Sanders was found deceased Friday morning. Sanders’ family located his truck in a remote area west of Arlee and Lake County 9-1-1 was notified around 10:00 am. Sander was located nearby deceased.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead Residential Land Sales By City

Similar to what we did on June 1, let’s look at the quantity of parcels sold (bars, using left axis range) by city and acreage range (1-5 and 6-10), from Aug. 31 back to Sept. 1 the prior year (for the past four such 12-month periods). 2021 was the stand-out year for quantities.
POLSON, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy