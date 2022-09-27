ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How China Coup Rumors Spread Ahead of Xi Jinping's Major Political Event

By John Feng
 4 days ago

Twitter was awash with wishful speculation about Xi Jinping 's downfall over the weekend, before the Chinese Communist Party said that its leader was still very much in line to extend his rule in three weeks' time.

The outlandish rumors of a coup in Beijing and a military takeover of China's leadership reflect what typically is a highly sensitive moment in Chinese politics.

After the CCP holds its twice-a-decade national congress on October 16, party members will decide the make-up of its top leadership.

Many expect Xi, 69, to break with the precedent set by his predecessors, retain the party's top political and military posts, and become the first leader since Mao Zedong to stay in office for more than two 5-year terms.

The party congress traditionally is a major political event surrounded by a certain degree of unpredictability about China's future leaders.

The run-up to it isn't too dissimilar to that of a Democratic or Republican primary in the United States—a contest between rival factions over the best candidate to represent the party's past, present and future.

Since taking power in 2012, however, Xi has overseen several rounds of purges of China 's political and military leaders as part of a larger anti-graft campaign that has also swept up many of his rivals.

The latest rumors coincided with Thursday's high-profile sentencing of Fu Zhenghua by a northeast China court.

Fu, who headed the justice ministry, and served as security minister before that, was charged with corruption in April 2022.

China's anti-graft watchdog had also said that Fu and others were part of a disloyal "political clique," a reference to politicians who oppose Xi's authority. He was sentenced to death with reprieve.

Shortly after the announcement, Chinese dissidents took to Twitter , with unverifiable rumors about an internal party revolt at center stage.

Mass flight cancelations apparently were evidence of a rebellion, even though delays and cancelations were a frequent consequence of China's enforcement of its zero-COVID-19 policy.

In China's highly regulated information environment, where there is rarely open discussion about the career prospects of leaders, and where each public appearance is tightly choreographed, there was neither an official nor an unofficial response.

As with most conspiracies, Beijing's silence and the lack of an obvious counternarrative helped the claims gain a fleeting foothold .

"Xi Jinping" was among Twitter's trending topics, along with "Xi Jinping house arrest" and "China coup."

On China's Weibo , meanwhile, a search for "house arrest" returned unrelated results, and a search for "Xi Jinping house arrest" returned an expected system error.

Longtime China watchers would never rule out a palace coup, which could be accompanied by signals including martial law or schedule changes to major events such as the party congress.

However, the atmosphere of certitude surrounding Xi's third term comes from a recognition of the way the Chinese leader has concentrated power around himself in the last decade. He has a symbolic status at the "core" of China's ruling party and influences party ideology in a way not seen since Mao.

On Sunday, the rumors were all but discounted when the CCP published its list of the 2,296 delegates who will together elect the party's leadership next month, with Xi's name among them.

On Tuesday, a mask-wearing Xi was shown on Xinwen Lianbo , Chinese state broadcaster CCTV's prime-time evening news program. He was visiting an exhibition in Beijing, his first public appearance since traveling to Central Asia on Friday.

Speculation about who stays up and who goes down in the party leadership will continue until the final names are announced in October.

The CCP's 20th National Congress will usher in a personnel shuffle, including within the seven-man Politburo Standing Committee at the top of the party, but, more likely than not, it'll be Xi who does the shuffling.

americanmilitarynews.com

China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Fu Zhenghua
The Independent

Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia

A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
CHINA
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans

An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
CHINA
Beijing, CN
Twitter
China
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan

US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

