ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman who lost premature baby has car stolen from hospital lot

By Melissa Moon, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIxT1_0iC4GxDp00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) – Police in Memphis are looking for the person who stole a pregnant woman’s car while doctors were trying to save her baby’s life.

Tamra Sandridge said her daughter, Tia Shipp, drove herself to Baptist East Hospital early Sunday morning because she knew something was wrong. Shipp delivered a 22-week-old boy in the emergency room bathroom.

“The baby was already coming, and she went straight to the bathroom,” Sandridge said.

She said her daughter pushed a call button in the restroom, and medical personnel rushed to help. But she said in all the chaos, her daughter’s purse was left behind and someone stole her car keys, wallet, and Nissan Altima.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KxFH8_0iC4GxDp00
Stolen 2008 Nissan Altima (photo by Tamra Sandridge)

The baby died a few hours later, she said.

“It’s just a really messed up situation with her losing a baby, a car, and every dollar she had,” Sandridge said. “There were nine nurses and nobody thought to grab her purse.”

In a statement, the hospital said: “We are aware of an incident in which a patient’s belongings were taken from a public restroom after the patient was transported for emergency treatment. Fortunately, no one else was involved or injured. The patient was treated safely, and patient care continued without interruption. We have notified the Memphis Police Department about the incident, and they are actively investigating.”

Court docs: Man who struck Edmond motorcycle officer faces multiple charges, $950k bond

Sandridge said Baptist turned surveillance video over to the police, and she is hoping MPD finds the person responsible. In the meantime, she has started a GoFundMe to help her daughter buy a car and take care of funeral arrangements.

She said Tia was released from the hospital Monday and is trying to care for three other children, all under five.

“She has a four-year-old who just got in pre-K, and he goes to school fifteen minutes from her house. She is stressing about how she’s going to get her son back and forth to school,” said Sandridge.

The stolen car is a 2008 Nissan Altima. If you have seen the vehicle or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man injured after shooting on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound Friday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting call on the 4500 block of Winchester Road and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information available at this time […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One roofer killed, another injured when driver plows into job site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends are raising money for the family of a Honduran man killed on a construction site on White Station Road in East Memphis Thursday afternoon. Chris Whitten said Elvin Nunez was unloading materials in the driveway of a house at White Station and Sequoia when a driver jumped the curb, killing Elvin […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man cashes stolen checks worth nearly $100K: SCSO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of cashing over 40 stolen checks and making off with nearly $100,000. William Vescovi, 43, is facing several charges, including theft of property $60,000 – $250,000 and forgery. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on June 17, a man reported a burglary at his home on Humphrey […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of causing fatal motorcycle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who they say caused a fatal motorcycle crash in June. Police responded to a crash on National Street near Coleman Avenue at around 8 p.m. on June 27. According to court documents, a witness told police a Mercedes-Benz traveling northbound in the right lane on National […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Car#Car Keys#Memphis Police
localmemphis.com

Woman hit on Highland Strip speaks on 4 pedestrian deaths in 48 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pedestrian deaths are becoming all too common, according to the city of Memphis numbers. Memphis police confirm a driver hit two men who are brothers, early Friday. One died. “I don’t walk really walk on sidewalks or cross streets anymore,” shared Marlen Murillo. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted after woman shot in Midtown: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in Midtown on September 22. Police say officers responded to the shooting on North Belvedere Boulevard after 4:30 p.m. The victim told officers she heard a knock on her door and an armed male shot her several times after her child […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in North Memphis. At 8;18 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information is available. Call 901-528-CASH with...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man narrowly escapes after getting caught in crossfire at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after another man at a Southeast Memphis gas station found himself caught in the crossfire when bullets started flying from two vehicles. Darran Coleman’s work van was hit by gunfire while he was making a routine stop for gas at the BP station at Riverdale and Raines on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects wanted after man shot, killed in airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the airport area Sunday. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Directors Row around 12:15 a.m. The victim, identified as Eugene Keefer, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Keefer was found […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said. Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KFOR

KFOR

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy