Woman who lost premature baby has car stolen from hospital lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) – Police in Memphis are looking for the person who stole a pregnant woman’s car while doctors were trying to save her baby’s life.

Tamra Sandridge said her daughter, Tia Shipp, drove herself to Baptist East Hospital early Sunday morning because she knew something was wrong. Shipp delivered a 22-week-old boy in the emergency room bathroom.

“The baby was already coming, and she went straight to the bathroom,” Sandridge said.

She said her daughter pushed a call button in the restroom, and medical personnel rushed to help. But she said in all the chaos, her daughter’s purse was left behind and someone stole her car keys, wallet, and Nissan Altima.

Stolen 2008 Nissan Altima (photo by Tamra Sandridge)

The baby died a few hours later, she said.

“It’s just a really messed up situation with her losing a baby, a car, and every dollar she had,” Sandridge said. “There were nine nurses and nobody thought to grab her purse.”

In a statement, the hospital said: “We are aware of an incident in which a patient’s belongings were taken from a public restroom after the patient was transported for emergency treatment. Fortunately, no one else was involved or injured. The patient was treated safely, and patient care continued without interruption. We have notified the Memphis Police Department about the incident, and they are actively investigating.”

Sandridge said Baptist turned surveillance video over to the police, and she is hoping MPD finds the person responsible. In the meantime, she has started a GoFundMe to help her daughter buy a car and take care of funeral arrangements.

She said Tia was released from the hospital Monday and is trying to care for three other children, all under five.

“She has a four-year-old who just got in pre-K, and he goes to school fifteen minutes from her house. She is stressing about how she’s going to get her son back and forth to school,” said Sandridge.

The stolen car is a 2008 Nissan Altima. If you have seen the vehicle or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

