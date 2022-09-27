Police: Man shot, killed after car broke down in OKC roadway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police have arrested one person following a deadly shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 6:22 p.m. on Monday, first responders were called to a reported shooting at the intersection of S.E. 43rd St. and High.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 33-year-old Felipe Palacios dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators learned that Palacios and a friend were driving in the area when their car broke down in the road.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jason Mercer was driving in the same area and became upset that Palacios’ car was in the roadway.

The pair exchanged words before Mercer pulled out a gun and shot Palacios.

Mercer initially fled the scene but returned a short time later and surrendered.

He was arrested on a murder complaint.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

