Police: Man shot, killed after car broke down in OKC roadway

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dj9qT_0iC4GwL600

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police have arrested one person following a deadly shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 6:22 p.m. on Monday, first responders were called to a reported shooting at the intersection of S.E. 43rd St. and High.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 33-year-old Felipe Palacios dead from a gunshot wound.

Oklahoma City activist arrested following allegations of elder neglect

Investigators learned that Palacios and a friend were driving in the area when their car broke down in the road.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jason Mercer was driving in the same area and became upset that Palacios’ car was in the roadway.

The pair exchanged words before Mercer pulled out a gun and shot Palacios.

Mercer initially fled the scene but returned a short time later and surrendered.

Court docs: Man who struck Edmond motorcycle officer faces multiple charges, $950k bond

He was arrested on a murder complaint.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Comments / 4

flathead_slayer
4d ago

Cowards are ruining this state! I will absolutely bear arms until the day die, but some of these people have no business owning a firearm. It doesn’t help that OKC is an absolute cesspool for criminals and the artsy liberals that defend them.

Reply
11
Save America From The Evil Rightwing
4d ago

Thought the, REPUBLICONS were going to take care of crime? What a Joke! Oklahoma City has become, Little Chicago! If you try & Overthrow your own government, I don’t think you should be running a, State,🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️

Reply
5
