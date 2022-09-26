Read full article on original website
Celtics' Ime Udoka scandal much worse behind the scenes, NBA champ says
There is no question the Ime Udoka infidelity scandal is a devastating story, but a former NBA champion says what the public knows is just the tip of the iceberg.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
Kevin Garnett Reveals How Ime Udoka Scandal Could Impact Celtics
Kevin Garnett spent 21 seasons in the NBA and understands better than most how negative situations, whether on or off the court, can impact a locker room. Garnett’s former team the Boston Celtics currently are mired in a scandal with head coach Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season due to violations of team policies.
LeBron James takes another shot at Celtics: ‘We all hate Boston’
LeBron James has done his best now as a Laker to keep taking shots at both the Celtics and the city of Boston. He had some marquee rivalry games against the C’s as a member of both the Cavaliers and Heat, and now, naturally, he ended up with the Lakers as his career comes winding down.
NBA
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'
The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
Bill Russell’s Massive Double-Double the Difference in Game 7 of the 1962 NBA Finals: Boston Celtics Championship History Moment No. 6
Bill Russell came up big for the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 1962 NBA Finals against the LA Lakers. The post Bill Russell’s Massive Double-Double the Difference in Game 7 of the 1962 NBA Finals: Boston Celtics Championship History Moment No. 6 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA
Chicago Bulls and Sportfive Expand Partnership to grow the team's presence in France
Global sports marketing agency will help the six-time NBA Champions expand digital following and brand partnerships ahead of the regular season game in Paris in January 2023. The Chicago Bulls and SPORTFIVE today announced an expansion of their existing partnership that will see the global sports marketing agency work with the team to develop a comprehensive strategy to support its efforts to grow its fan base and business in France.
NBA
Timberwolves, Bally Sports North and WCCO Radio Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule
Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with Bally Sports North, today announced their television broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 regular season. For the seventh consecutive year, all regular season games will be televised on regional or national television. The network’s broadcast schedule includes 78 regular season games, which will be televised on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports North Extra, will also be streamed on the Bally Sports app and Bally Sports+. WCCO Radio will continue as the team’s flagship radio station, a designation it has held since the 2011-12 NBA season.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. compares his former Lakers squad to current Pelicans – with one major difference
When he joined the New Orleans roster in February, the Pelicans’ personnel reminded forward/center Larry Nance Jr. of something he’d previously experienced at the start of his NBA career. Like the youth-filled Los Angeles Lakers squad Nance played for from 2015-18, he recognized that the Pelicans are loaded with promising talent and recent first-round draft picks. Unlike those Laker teams, however, New Orleans boasts something exceptionally invaluable, a component every club needs: Experienced, veteran pros to help guide the youngsters.
Celtics Reportedly Targeting Clippers Assistant for Staff After Udoka’s Suspension
Boston is reportedly interested in adding Jay Larranaga to its coaching staff following Ime Udoka’s yearlong suspension.
NBA
Healthy LaVine and DeRozan ready to lead 22-23 Bulls as an All-Star duo
DeMar definitely is Butch. "You can always tighten up on everything,” DeMar DeRozan was saying earlier this week. “I haven’t met anybody that has perfected anything in any type of craft. As long as you’re adding something small, no matter how small it is, to something you already have, it’s beneficial. That’s how I look at it, understanding games differently, watching how to score differently, how to finish. There are still so many ways that this game can be figured out.
NBA
How Good Can the Orlando Magic Be Defensively in 2022-23?
ORLANDO - A team must be great defensively to seriously contend for an NBA title, or even just to make a deep playoff run. That’s the bottom line in the NBA. Sure, there have been a few exceptions here and there throughout the league’s history. But there’s way too much evidence supporting that notion to believe otherwise.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Media Day Takeaways with Wine and Gold Radio
Justin and Carter are joined by Rafa Hernandez-Brito and Joe Gabriele from Wine and Gold Radio to discuss their biggest takeaways from Cavaliers media day and react to Dean Wade's contract extension. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
NBA
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 29, 2022
Wednesday marked the 2022-23 season debut of the Pelicans Podcast, highlighted by the guest appearance of ESPN’s Malika Andrews. The host of “NBA Today” discussed how much she’s looking forward to watching New Orleans play this season, while also participating in a game of “Chop It or Drop It” with us, a concept “borrowed” from her show.
NBA
Keegan Murray Top 5 Collegiate Games
Confident, elite, and even-keeled are just a few words to describe Keegan Murray's final season at Iowa. As we break down his best five games, you will learn that the Kings first-round draft pick is undeniably efficient. Before the "Murray Miracle" during the 2022 NBA Summer League, Murray caught the...
NBA
1 player on every team with something to prove
The phrase “chip on your shoulder” predates the invention of basketball itself, when boys (and possibly men) in the 1800s would literally carry a chip of wood on their shoulder and dare a predetermined foe to knock it off, opening the door for an actual fight to take place.
NBA・
NBA
Training Camp Off to Extremely Competitive Start
Tyrese Haliburton draws plenty of praise for his vision, so perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that he saw what head coach Rick Carlisle had to say after the Pacers' first practice of the 2022-23 season. Carlisle told reporters that the "blue" team -- the nominal second unit --...
NBA
30 Teams in 30 Days: Bucks hope healthy roster can take them back to Finals
Key additions: Joe Ingles (free agency), MarJon Beauchamp (draft) Last season: Every year, there are teams that come away from the season feeling shortchanged, and in 2021-22 it was the Bucks, who certainly wondered ‘what if’ regarding their playoff run. What if Khris Middleton hadn’t suffered a late injury and missed the playoffs? The Bucks without their co-star took the eventual East champion Celtics to a seventh game in the conference semifinals. Certainly, Middleton would’ve meant a difference, correct? Anyway, the Bucks won 51 games, received another stellar effort from two-time Kia MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and put themselves in position for a title repeat, and that’s all you can ask.
NBA
MikeCheck: Key statements – and their meanings – as Grizzlies prep for NBA preseason slate
MEMPHIS – With training camp in full swing and preseason games looming, the Grizzlies maintain a big-picture focus while simultaneously sweating through the small details. The goal is to build on a breakthrough season that carried Memphis to a 56-win season and the second round of the playoffs for the first time in seven years.
