ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Kevin Garnett Reveals How Ime Udoka Scandal Could Impact Celtics

Kevin Garnett spent 21 seasons in the NBA and understands better than most how negative situations, whether on or off the court, can impact a locker room. Garnett’s former team the Boston Celtics currently are mired in a scandal with head coach Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season due to violations of team policies.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Canton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBA

Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'

The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Chicago Bulls and Sportfive Expand Partnership to grow the team's presence in France

Global sports marketing agency will help the six-time NBA Champions expand digital following and brand partnerships ahead of the regular season game in Paris in January 2023. The Chicago Bulls and SPORTFIVE today announced an expansion of their existing partnership that will see the global sports marketing agency work with the team to develop a comprehensive strategy to support its efforts to grow its fan base and business in France.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Joe Mazzulla
NBA

Timberwolves, Bally Sports North and WCCO Radio Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with Bally Sports North, today announced their television broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 regular season. For the seventh consecutive year, all regular season games will be televised on regional or national television. The network’s broadcast schedule includes 78 regular season games, which will be televised on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports North Extra, will also be streamed on the Bally Sports app and Bally Sports+. WCCO Radio will continue as the team’s flagship radio station, a designation it has held since the 2011-12 NBA season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Larry Nance Jr. compares his former Lakers squad to current Pelicans – with one major difference

When he joined the New Orleans roster in February, the Pelicans’ personnel reminded forward/center Larry Nance Jr. of something he’d previously experienced at the start of his NBA career. Like the youth-filled Los Angeles Lakers squad Nance played for from 2015-18, he recognized that the Pelicans are loaded with promising talent and recent first-round draft picks. Unlike those Laker teams, however, New Orleans boasts something exceptionally invaluable, a component every club needs: Experienced, veteran pros to help guide the youngsters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Healthy LaVine and DeRozan ready to lead 22-23 Bulls as an All-Star duo

DeMar definitely is Butch. "You can always tighten up on everything,” DeMar DeRozan was saying earlier this week. “I haven’t met anybody that has perfected anything in any type of craft. As long as you’re adding something small, no matter how small it is, to something you already have, it’s beneficial. That’s how I look at it, understanding games differently, watching how to score differently, how to finish. There are still so many ways that this game can be figured out.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Players Voice Trust
NBA

How Good Can the Orlando Magic Be Defensively in 2022-23?

ORLANDO - A team must be great defensively to seriously contend for an NBA title, or even just to make a deep playoff run. That’s the bottom line in the NBA. Sure, there have been a few exceptions here and there throughout the league’s history. But there’s way too much evidence supporting that notion to believe otherwise.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Media Day Takeaways with Wine and Gold Radio

Justin and Carter are joined by Rafa Hernandez-Brito and Joe Gabriele from Wine and Gold Radio to discuss their biggest takeaways from Cavaliers media day and react to Dean Wade's contract extension. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 29, 2022

Wednesday marked the 2022-23 season debut of the Pelicans Podcast, highlighted by the guest appearance of ESPN’s Malika Andrews. The host of “NBA Today” discussed how much she’s looking forward to watching New Orleans play this season, while also participating in a game of “Chop It or Drop It” with us, a concept “borrowed” from her show.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Keegan Murray Top 5 Collegiate Games

Confident, elite, and even-keeled are just a few words to describe Keegan Murray's final season at Iowa. As we break down his best five games, you will learn that the Kings first-round draft pick is undeniably efficient. Before the "Murray Miracle" during the 2022 NBA Summer League, Murray caught the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA

1 player on every team with something to prove

The phrase “chip on your shoulder” predates the invention of basketball itself, when boys (and possibly men) in the 1800s would literally carry a chip of wood on their shoulder and dare a predetermined foe to knock it off, opening the door for an actual fight to take place.
NBA
NBA

Training Camp Off to Extremely Competitive Start

Tyrese Haliburton draws plenty of praise for his vision, so perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that he saw what head coach Rick Carlisle had to say after the Pacers' first practice of the 2022-23 season. Carlisle told reporters that the "blue" team -- the nominal second unit --...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

30 Teams in 30 Days: Bucks hope healthy roster can take them back to Finals

Key additions: Joe Ingles (free agency), MarJon Beauchamp (draft) Last season: Every year, there are teams that come away from the season feeling shortchanged, and in 2021-22 it was the Bucks, who certainly wondered ‘what if’ regarding their playoff run. What if Khris Middleton hadn’t suffered a late injury and missed the playoffs? The Bucks without their co-star took the eventual East champion Celtics to a seventh game in the conference semifinals. Certainly, Middleton would’ve meant a difference, correct? Anyway, the Bucks won 51 games, received another stellar effort from two-time Kia MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and put themselves in position for a title repeat, and that’s all you can ask.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy