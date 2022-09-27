ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Troy Aikman Takes Unnecessary Shot at Big Ten Program

By Madison Williams
 4 days ago

Joe Buck gave Cowboys’ Peyton Hendershot a shoutout, which then prompted the ESPN analyst to take a shot at his college program.

During the Cowboys ’ final touchdown drive of the Monday Night Football game vs. the Giants, tight end Peyton Hendershot picked up a 10-yard gain to move Dallas to the Giants’ 27-yard line.

This play prompted a shoutout from ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Buck.

“Making the Indiana Hoosiers football program proud,” Buck said as he gave a nod to Hendershot’s alma mater.

Buck’s comment set ESPN analyst Troy Aikman up for a major burn towards the tight end’s college program, though.

“It doesn’t take much, does it?” Aikman said.

Aikman was quick to realize his comment was uncalled for: “That’s not fair, I’m sorry.”

The Hoosiers are currently 3–1 on the season, are coming off their first loss of the year against Cincinnati on Saturday. They rank fourth in the Big Ten East standings.

However, Indiana is not necessarily known for its football program. Last season, the Hoosiers went 2–10 and went winless conference matchups.

In the last 20 years, Indiana has played in five bowl games, resulting in five losses for the team.

The 2022 season marks Hendershot’s first in the NFL after he was signed as an undrafted free agent ahead of the season. Monday night marked the first NFL game in which he saw action on the field.

Cowboys Secure 23-16 Win at Giants

