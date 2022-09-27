How to Stream NBC Episodes Next Day on Peacock (Not Hulu) — The Voice, #OneChicago, Quantum Leap and More

The new TV season brought with it a new way to stream new episodes of NBC shows the next day — now on Peacock, and not the usual Hulu.

On September 19, Peacock replaced Hulu as the new streaming home of NBC and Bravo fare, offering its Premium subscribers access to current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on the networks. ( Older NBC series such as 30 Rock are not affected by this decision, as they currently stream on Hulu as part of different, separate deals.)

How to Watch New NBC Episodes on Peacock Streaming

The next-day streaming of new NBC episodes is only available to subscribers of the Peacock Premium tier, which typically costs $4.99 per month — though a promotion running right now, through the end of September, slashes that rate to just $1.99/month for new subscribers, or $19.99 for an entire year.



Sign up now to stream next-day episodes of the #OneChicago trifecta, the buzzy Quantum Leap , The Voice , the Law & Order shows and other current NBC programs. Peacock subscribers also gain access to other exclusive TV and movie content such as Vampire Academy , Girls5eva , Season 2 of One of Us Is Lying and the Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air , the daily soap opera Days of Our Lives , the blockbuster movie Jurassic World Dominion and the upcoming Halloween Ends horror trilogy finale, the original rom-com Meet Cute (with Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson), and full seasons of Yellowstone , Modern Family , The Office , Two and a Half Men and Psych .

Currently, Peacock offers three levels of entry: a free, basic plan that will not allow you to stream episodes next-day; the Premium plan, which has you sit through some ads and usually is $4.99/month, but is being cut to $1.99 for new subs signing up in September ; and Peacock Premium Plus, which fetches $9.99/month and spares you the watching of any ads.