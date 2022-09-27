ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo City Council talks water, waste, citizen survey in Tuesday meeting

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council released the agenda for its Tuesday regular meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. in the third-floor council chamber in City Hall, located at 601 S Buchanan Street in Amarillo.

During the meeting, council members are expected to receive updates regarding, and discuss, a range of topics including the city’s water rights, solid waste operations, citizen survey, and cab fares.

Those wishing to participate in the public address portion of the city meeting, as noted in the agenda, may sign up until 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday using this form or by calling the City Secretary’s Office at 806-378-3014.

The full meeting agenda, as published by the City of Amarillo, can be seen below.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

