3 hurt in crash and stabbing in west Wichita
A 38-year-old man has been booked for attempted murder in connection to Wednesday’s crash and stabbing at Murdock and West. Wichita police say the man intentionally hit another car, then began breaking out its windows with nunchucks. A man and woman were in the car, and the man was stabbed while trying to get kids out of the car. The woman was hurt while getting out of the damaged car. Witnesses saw the attack and stepped in to help. A woman is credited with driving at the suspect, getting him to stop. Another witness was armed and held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived. Other witnesses stepped in to help provide first-aid to the injured adults. Everyone involved was taken to a hospital to get checked out.
Drivers license restoration program getting started in Wichita
Wichita’s Municipal Court is starting a program to help people in restoring their suspended driver’s licenses. The program is modeled after a similar effort in Durham, North Carolina, which was aimed at helping people remove obstacles to employment and housing. Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey outlined the program...
Fire burns area southeast of Wichita
Sedgwick County fire crews were busy battling a large grass fire that damaged several outbuildings Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported in the 5900 block of South 107th Street East, southwest of the intersection of 55th Street South and Greenwich Road. The fire burned almost 15 acres and three or four outbuildings were damaged.
Charges filed after 68 dogs seized from Conway Springs home
Sumner County officials have seized 68 dogs from a home in Conway Springs, and the homeowner was arrested for cruelty to animals. Deputies found the dogs suffering from poor health, malnourishment and traumatic injuries. Three dogs were taken last week by animal control officers in Wellington to a hospital for treatment.
Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas
The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
Wichita Red Cross Volunteers Heading to Florida to Assist with Hurricane Ian Recovery
Red Cross volunteers from the Wichita area will be heading to Florida Thursday morning to help with the response and recovery efforts to Hurricane Ian. The organization said that The Red Cross had more than 500 trained disaster workers on the ground ahead of Ian’s landfall, moving additional cots, blankets comfort kits, and more relief supplies into the region. They said they are prepared to aid more than 60,000 people. Red Cross officials added that additional resources are on the way.
WSU Sees Highest Enrollment Since 1989
Combined enrollment by headcount across all Wichita State University locations for fall 2022 is 21,942, according to the annual data released today by the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR). For the Wichita State main campus, the numbers represent an increase of 5.1% in fall student headcount from 16,097 in 2021...
