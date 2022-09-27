ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO

Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
COMBAT SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White says he was given grim health prognosis

Dana White is still as involved as ever in the UFC’s business. But there was a time not too long ago when the UFC boss had concerns about how much longer he would be able to do his job. Actually, he was probably more concerned about how much longer he had to live.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Ukraine’s Maryna Moroz ‘still surprised’ by Playboy deal: ‘I think America changed me’

Maryna Moroz is riding high not only in her fight career, but her modeling career. The 31-year-old “Iron Lady” announced this week (Mon., Sept. 26, 2022) that she struck a deal with world-famous American men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine, Playboy. Therefore, making Moroz the first official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete to do so.
CELEBRITIES
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping responds after Conor McGregor mocks him and other fighters for trying their hand at acting: “Why have you gotta throw shade my way?”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has responded after Conor McGregor took aim at him for acting. ‘The Notorious’ is the biggest star in MMA history, and it’s not exactly close. His pay-per-view numbers with names such as Floyd Mayweather and Nate Diaz are some of the highest in combat sports history.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 61 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Dern vs Yan

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns later TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) to stage UFC Vegas 61 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the event — which will be closed to the public and media — will be a women’s Strawweight fight between Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan. Co-headlining the ESPN+-streamed event will be Randy Brown taking on Francisco Trinaldo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues added to UFC 283 on Jan. 21 in Brazil

Fresh off his big second-round technical knockout (TKO) win over Chidi Njokuani at UFC Vegas 60 (see it again here), Gregory Rodrigues has been booked to face off against Brad Tavares at the upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Jan. 14, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, per MMA Fighting.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A.J. McKee says Nate Diaz 'can get Long Beach slapped,' welcomes fight in Bellator

LOS ANGELES –A.J. McKee and Nate Diaz could’ve come to blows one time in a hotel ballroom, so perhaps it makes sense to settle things inside the cage at some point. “Run it up,” McKee told MMA Junkie on Thursday at Bellator 286 media day. “Like I said, I don’t turn down no fades, man. I’m in this for the long haul. I think that would be a good fight. I think it would be my first real huge fight into stardom.”
UFC
MMAmania.com

Bo Nickal fires back at Darren Till, reminds him of getting ‘absolutely bodied’ by Derek Brunson

Bo Nickal just earned his way into Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but the undefeated prospect already finds himself fending off the wolves. Nickal, who is one of the most decorated collegiate wrestlers to ever sign with UFC, captured two wins in the past two months on Dana White’s Contender Series to prove his worth and get a shot at the big show. The former Penn State standout has looked so dominant that he’s already being looked at as a future title contender.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Bo Nickal expected to smash in UFC debut, opens as colossal betting favorite

Bo Nickal is one of the best and brightest mixed martial arts (MMA) prospects in recent memory. Officially signed to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after another stellar Contender Series win on Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022), Nickal landed his debut date just two days later. At UFC 282 on Dec. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nickal (3-0) will be welcomed to the Octagon by Jamie Pickett (13-8).
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

X-Factor! Check out some UFC Vegas 61 main card predictions

This weekend (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will remain inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 61. For the second time in as many events, Saturday’s show lost its co-main event when Rani Yahya was forced to withdraw from a scheduled scrap opposite Cody Garbrandt. Unlike UFC Vegas 60, however, this card is ill-equipped to survive many hits. Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan is certainly a relevant Strawweight fight that should entertain, but it’s far from a high-profile main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Unimpressed Khamzat responds to Bo Nickal callout, Darren Till chimes in

Fast-rising middleweight sensation Bo Nickal recently earned a UFC contract by racking up back-to-back victories on Dana White’s “Contender Series” and the collegiate wrestling standout didn’t waste any time making waves in the 185-pound division, promptly calling out multi-weight lightning rod Khamzat Chimaev. As you might...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Dana White invites Tucker Carlson to host his weekly social post and gets creamed

UFC President Dana White hosts a weekly social media video called “Fuck It Friday” which means people who are trying to eat healthy or stay within a certain number of calories are encouraged to say “Fuck It” and just consume whatever garbage he’s peddling on Instagram because it’s Friday and that makes it okay.
UFC

