worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO
Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
Dana White says he was given grim health prognosis
Dana White is still as involved as ever in the UFC’s business. But there was a time not too long ago when the UFC boss had concerns about how much longer he would be able to do his job. Actually, he was probably more concerned about how much longer he had to live.
MMAmania.com
Ukraine’s Maryna Moroz ‘still surprised’ by Playboy deal: ‘I think America changed me’
Maryna Moroz is riding high not only in her fight career, but her modeling career. The 31-year-old “Iron Lady” announced this week (Mon., Sept. 26, 2022) that she struck a deal with world-famous American men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine, Playboy. Therefore, making Moroz the first official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete to do so.
Michael Bisping responds after Conor McGregor mocks him and other fighters for trying their hand at acting: “Why have you gotta throw shade my way?”
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has responded after Conor McGregor took aim at him for acting. ‘The Notorious’ is the biggest star in MMA history, and it’s not exactly close. His pay-per-view numbers with names such as Floyd Mayweather and Nate Diaz are some of the highest in combat sports history.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
MMAmania.com
Dustin Poirier discusses nearly fighting Nate Diaz at UFC 279: ‘Everything was good to go’
Fight fans were nearly blessed with a Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 279 following Khamzat Chimaev’s disastrous weight cut, but the MMA gods decided to grant us Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson instead. Last month, the MMA world was thrown for a loop when Chimaev drastically missed...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 61 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Dern vs Yan
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns later TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) to stage UFC Vegas 61 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the event — which will be closed to the public and media — will be a women’s Strawweight fight between Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan. Co-headlining the ESPN+-streamed event will be Randy Brown taking on Francisco Trinaldo.
MMAmania.com
Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues added to UFC 283 on Jan. 21 in Brazil
Fresh off his big second-round technical knockout (TKO) win over Chidi Njokuani at UFC Vegas 60 (see it again here), Gregory Rodrigues has been booked to face off against Brad Tavares at the upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Jan. 14, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, per MMA Fighting.
A.J. McKee says Nate Diaz 'can get Long Beach slapped,' welcomes fight in Bellator
LOS ANGELES –A.J. McKee and Nate Diaz could’ve come to blows one time in a hotel ballroom, so perhaps it makes sense to settle things inside the cage at some point. “Run it up,” McKee told MMA Junkie on Thursday at Bellator 286 media day. “Like I said, I don’t turn down no fades, man. I’m in this for the long haul. I think that would be a good fight. I think it would be my first real huge fight into stardom.”
MMAmania.com
Mackenzie Dern prefers Namajunas, Andrade fights over title shot with a win at UFC Vegas 61
Mackenzie Dern will take on Yan Xiaonan in UFC Vegas 61’s main event this Saturday night (Oct. 1, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, in search of her second straight win. With another victory, Dern can climb up the rankings, where she currently sits at No. 5 in the women’s Strawweight division.
‘Do you want to go to war?’ – Conor McGregor hits out at Michael Bisping and tells UFC legend ‘I’ll cave your head in’
CONOR McGREGOR furiously hit out at Michael Bisping as the pair traded threats. McGregor, filming a Roadhouse reboot with Jake Gyllenhaal, surprisingly took aim at UFC legend-turned actor Bisping. He tweeted: “All these little twerps wanna be actors now. Little twerps, There’s Only One Mac Daddy. "Bad to...
MMAmania.com
Bo Nickal fires back at Darren Till, reminds him of getting ‘absolutely bodied’ by Derek Brunson
Bo Nickal just earned his way into Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but the undefeated prospect already finds himself fending off the wolves. Nickal, who is one of the most decorated collegiate wrestlers to ever sign with UFC, captured two wins in the past two months on Dana White’s Contender Series to prove his worth and get a shot at the big show. The former Penn State standout has looked so dominant that he’s already being looked at as a future title contender.
MMAmania.com
Bo Nickal expected to smash in UFC debut, opens as colossal betting favorite
Bo Nickal is one of the best and brightest mixed martial arts (MMA) prospects in recent memory. Officially signed to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after another stellar Contender Series win on Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022), Nickal landed his debut date just two days later. At UFC 282 on Dec. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nickal (3-0) will be welcomed to the Octagon by Jamie Pickett (13-8).
MMAmania.com
X-Factor! Check out some UFC Vegas 61 main card predictions
This weekend (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will remain inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 61. For the second time in as many events, Saturday’s show lost its co-main event when Rani Yahya was forced to withdraw from a scheduled scrap opposite Cody Garbrandt. Unlike UFC Vegas 60, however, this card is ill-equipped to survive many hits. Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan is certainly a relevant Strawweight fight that should entertain, but it’s far from a high-profile main event.
MMAmania.com
Unimpressed Khamzat responds to Bo Nickal callout, Darren Till chimes in
Fast-rising middleweight sensation Bo Nickal recently earned a UFC contract by racking up back-to-back victories on Dana White’s “Contender Series” and the collegiate wrestling standout didn’t waste any time making waves in the 185-pound division, promptly calling out multi-weight lightning rod Khamzat Chimaev. As you might...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Stockton’s Chelsea Chandler dominates in debut, pummels Julija Stoliarenko early | UFC Vegas 61
Chelsea Chandler put the women’s bantamweight division on notice earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Octagon newcomer walked through veteran submission specialist Julija Stoliarenko with a first-round TKO (punches). LIVE! Stream UFC...
MMAmania.com
Dana White invites Tucker Carlson to host his weekly social post and gets creamed
UFC President Dana White hosts a weekly social media video called “Fuck It Friday” which means people who are trying to eat healthy or stay within a certain number of calories are encouraged to say “Fuck It” and just consume whatever garbage he’s peddling on Instagram because it’s Friday and that makes it okay.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 61 results: Randy Brown outpaces Francisco Trinaldo to win fourth straight
Randy Brown outlasted welterweight veteran Francisco Trinaldo earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Rude Boy” captured a unanimous decision win in a hard-fought co-main event showdown. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 61 On...
MMAmania.com
Ronda Rousey slams ‘bandwagon’ UFC fans: ‘WWE fans care more about the wrestlers’
Ronda Rousey has experienced almost everything combat sports has to offer and the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has learned over the years that most mixed martial arts (MMA) fans suck. While Rousey didn’t say those exact words the current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) standout more or less hinted...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Krzysztof Jotko submitted by Brendan Allen for first time since 2014 | UFC Vegas 61
Brendan Allen became the first fighter to submit middleweight veteran Krzysztof Jotko since 2014 earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Allen secured a first-round rear-naked choke finish. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 61 On ESPN+
