Salt Lake City —VentureCapital.Org (VCO), a Utah-based non-profit organization that assists, coaches, and provides mentoring to entrepreneurs raising investment capital, today announced Tara Spalding as the inaugural Chief Programming Officer and Director of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Program. Concurrently, VentureCapital.org today announced Marcia Nelson as the incoming Chairman of the Board starting January 1, 2023, succeeding Matt Warnock.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO