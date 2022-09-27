Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Opa! Unique Greek Dining Experience on Oxford’s Square
I have dined at Oxford’s newest Greek restaurant, Opa!, located on The Square, and it is a unique dining experience I would highly recommend. Opa! serves Greek dishes, desserts and cocktails in a laid-back but stunning atmosphere. As I walk into Opa!, it’s that atmosphere that instantly impresses me....
hottytoddy.com
NAMI Walks Fundraiser Event to be Held on Rail Trails Sunday
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Oxford is holding its NAMI Walks You Way 2002 fundraiser Saturday. The event raises money to help improve access to mental health services and continue to raise awareness and work to erase the stigma associated with it. The walk will be held from...
hottytoddy.com
The IMC Program Needs a Music Specialization
It’s time for the Integrated Marketing Communications program at the University of Mississippi to add music to its ever-growing roster of specializations. The program already has a handful of art-related specializations—fashion immediately comes to mind, for instance. So, why stop there?. One thing I really love about Ole...
hottytoddy.com
Memorial Service for Kullman set for Oct. 9
To friends and family, University of Mississippi professor emeritus Colby H. Kullman, who died Aug. 9, was a one-of-a-kind human being who touched the lives of thousands of students during his tenure in the Department of English. “He was like Halley’s Comet – he shined like it – and was...
hottytoddy.com
A Seat for Everyone at the Longest Table
Throughout much of the University of Mississippi’s history, students such as James Meredith have been an integral part of spurring the change seen on campus today. To honor such students and promote conversation and fellowship, the Longest Table returns from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) in the Circle.
hottytoddy.com
Meredith Honored by Ole Miss During 60th Anniversary of Integration Event
Sixty years ago, James Meredith became the first African American to enroll at the University of Mississippi. On Wednesday, the university celebrated the school’s integration anniversary at the Gertrude Ford Center with the “The Mission Continues: Building Upon the Legacy” event. Meredith, 89, was the guest of...
hottytoddy.com
Allen Boyer: ‘James Meredith: Breaking the Barrier,’ edited by Kathleen W. Wickham
“To me, the ultimate outcome was relatively insignificant,” James Meredith wrote, looking back on his enrolling at the University of Mississippi. “Whether or not I went on to graduate was a minor issue. The important thing was that I had earned the privilege of choice.”. This week marks...
hottytoddy.com
Game Day Info: Weather, Shuttles, Parades and More
The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Kentucky Wildcats at home Saturday morning at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It’s the first SEC game for the Rebels who will go into Saturday’s game with a 4-0 record. The kick-off is set for 11 a.m. The high temperature for Saturday is...
hottytoddy.com
Knighton Retires After Almost 40 Years
Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said. “That’s how we got here, and I...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Softball Announces 2023 SEC Schedule
On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference announced the league schedule for the 2023 season, with Ole Miss set to play eight weekends in conference play. The Rebels kick off conference play on the road for the second consecutive season, taking on Tennessee in Knoxville March 10-12, followed by a bye the next weekend. Ole Miss then makes its home debut in SEC play, hosting LSU March 24-26. Ole Miss hits the road to close out the month, heading to Auburn for a three-game series on March 31-April 2 and returns home as Kentucky visits Oxford April 7-9. The Rebels continue SEC play with a trip to Columbia, Missouri, April 14-16 before welcoming Texas A&M to the Ole Miss Softball Complex on April 21-23.
hottytoddy.com
No. 13 Ole Miss Soccer Welcomes in UT
No. 13 Ole Miss soccer returns to the pitch on Friday as they play host to Tennessee. The first kick is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+. Ole Miss is off to a fast start in conference action with an unblemished record in the league at 3-0 and 9-0-2 overall record.
hottytoddy.com
Davion’s Den
Well, now we’ve enjoyed four weeks straight that our Rebels have gone unbeaten. What a fantastic start it’s been as they now are in the process of getting ready for the first SEC opponent of the season in the Kentucky Wildcats. With the final score being 35-27, it...
