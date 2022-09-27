Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Arrest made in shooting, attempted robbery in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A teen was arrested for the shooting and attempted robbery of a 54-year-old man in Manchester. Paul Davis, 19, of Hartford, was charged with a number of crimes for the incident, which happened in late February, according to Manchester police. Police said the victim was targeted...
Eyewitness News
14-year-old shot in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Bloomfield Police say they responded to Tyler Street earlier this afternoon on a complaint of a gunshot wound. Initially, the caller said it was an accidental discharge, according to police. Upon arrival officers located a 14-year-old male victim on the front porch of the house. Two...
Eyewitness News
Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 6pm on Friday, Cork and Keg Liquors on Rubber Avenue in Naugatuck was robbed at gun point. The suspect was described by victims as a black male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue mask, according to Naugatuck Police. The suspect fled the scene on...
Eyewitness News
Person shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
Eyewitness News
Naugatuck businesses targeted by burglars
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A series of burglaries in Naugatuck has police on alert and looking for three suspects. They said they’ve been happening early in the morning and targeting businesses around the borough. In all the cases, two people broke into the businesses while one person acted as...
Eyewitness News
Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus
WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington. State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault. Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar...
Eyewitness News
Norwich Police looking for suspect in shots fired incident
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6pm tonight, the Norwich Police Department Patrol and Detective Division responded to 575 Boswell Ave, for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police say responding units located the reporting person, and a vehicle which had been intentional shot multiple times outside that location.
Eyewitness News
Southington Police investigate armed robbery at wine shop
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday morning. Dispatch received calls for an armed robbery at Wine Works 7:30 P.M yesterday evening. Officers were already providing assistance for multiple similar armed robberies in Bristol on North and Middle Streets. An...
Eyewitness News
Bridgeport Police ask for help identifying man who robbed 11-year-old
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed an 11-year-old on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the child being dropped off by the school bus along East Main Street. Initially, Bridgeport Police received a call from a...
Eyewitness News
CT residents continue to provide aid for hurricane Ian victims
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian. A Suffield family is driving down to Florida next week, and they want their trailer to be packed with donations. They family will be driving 18 hours to Fort Myers and Cape Coral. 16-year-old...
Eyewitness News
20 year old man suffers non-life threatening gunshot wound
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3:30 this evening, Hartford Police responded to the area of 12 Winter Street on ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, a victim was located. The victim, a male in his twenties, was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He was transported to an area...
Eyewitness News
Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A deadly motorcycle crash was reported Friday morning in South Windsor. South Windsor police reported that it happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street around 4:30 a.m. They said the area would be closed to drivers while they investigated. The crash involved a motorcycle and...
Eyewitness News
Man wanted on multiple warrants found hiding under tarp in a garage
LEBANON, CT (WFSB) - A man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest was tracked down in Lebanon with the help of a state police K9 unit and tips. Charles Henry Bourgeois, 32, was found in a garage on York Road on Wednesday morning, according to state police. Troopers...
Eyewitness News
People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Jason Torsiello, 44, of Harwinton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, and two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.
Eyewitness News
Fire department uses jaws of life to rescue stuck moose
BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WFSB) - Police and fire rescued a moose after it got stuck on a fence in Barkhamsted on Friday. A young bull moose attempted to jump an iron fence at the Barhamsted Reservoir but got stuck in the process. Environmental conservation police were called to assist the rescue...
Eyewitness News
SURPRISE SQUAD: Enfield boy gets cancer research fundraising help
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - 13-year-old Kyle Arzt loves hockey. The only thing he loves more than the game are the people in his life who have battled cancer. He found a way to honor those people in his life, fundraising for cancer research through hockey. “I found it on the...
Eyewitness News
TODAY IN HISTORY: ATM thieves, Hurricane Maria, rash of Southington vandalism
Eyewitness News
Deadline to register for essential workers financial relief program tonight, midnight
Eyewitness News
Southington Apple Harvest Festival delays opening due to weather
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Apple Harvest Festival delayed its opening time on Saturday. The festival will be open at 4:00 pm, and the fireworks display has been postponed to next Saturday. Event runners say the event was delayed because of Hurricane Ian. The Apple Fritters booth will be...
Eyewitness News
RAW VIDEO: East Windsor crash scene
