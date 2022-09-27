Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
thecentersquare.com
Report: 24% of U.S. electricity came from hydropower, wind, solar in 1st hald of year
(The Center Square) – In the first half of 2022, 24% of U.S. utility-scale electricity generation came from hydropower, solar and wind, the U.S. Energy Information Agency reports. The analysis is based on data from EIA’s Electric Power Monthly, which also found that from June 2021 to June 2022,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
solarpowerworldonline.com
Brookfield Renewable acquires Standard Solar and Scout Clean Energy
Brookfield Renewable, together with its institutional partners, announced two further investments in the U.S. renewable energy sector. Brookfield Renewable has agreed to acquire Scout Clean Energy for $1 billion with the potential to invest an additional $350 million to support the business’ development activities ($270 million in total net to BEP). Scout’s portfolio includes over 1,200 MW of operating wind assets, including 400 MW managed on behalf of third parties, and a pipeline of over 22,000 MW of wind, solar and storage projects across 24 states, including almost 2,500 MW of under construction and advanced-stage projects.
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Volkswagen's new partnership will develop vehicle-to-grid energy storage
The companies aim to tackle climate change.
US News and World Report
How Do Manufacturers Recycle EV Batteries?
Electric cars may still be a small percentage of overall sales in America but that percentage is growing every month as these innovative means of personal transportation continue to gain popularity. One of the strongest arguments against EVs is that the batteries will just end up in a landfill. While most EV car batteries are not ready for retirement, many car companies are planning and preparing to be able to recycle those end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, keeping them out of the landfills and reusing the raw materials to produce new batteries which will ultimately make EVs more sustainable and affordable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
altenergymag.com
McCarthy Building Companies Marks Module Installation Completion Milestone on Arrow Canyon Solar Project in Moapa, Nev.
More than 621,000 panels will generate enough clean energy to meet the needs of up to 76,000 average Nevada homes. Moapa, Nev. (Sept. 28, 2022) - Nearly one year from the start of construction, McCarthy Building Companies Inc. reached another key milestone with the installation of the final solar module on the Arrow Canyon Solar project, a 274-megawatt DC (MW) solar and a 91 MW, 455 MWh DC-coupled battery energy storage system facility located on the Moapa River Indian Reservation in Moapa, Nev.
altenergymag.com
How Companies Can Earn Income from Energy Storage, From the East to West Coast
The options for reaping income from energy storage are expanding, creating opportunities for commercial and industrial customers. In many cases, a third party owns and operates the battery systems on facility owners’ sites, helping the customers earn income without needing to handle the technical and financial aspects of managing the batteries.
Our bid for more solar panels was left out in the cold
We had solar panels fitted in 2019 as part of the Solar Together initiative, and this year wanted to add to them. We chose Green Energy Together as it had done Solar Together projects with our council. We paid a £1,340 deposit. There was then a rather odd silence, but finally scaffolding and two installers appeared. The installers hadn’t been told the panels had to be fitted in addition to those already there, so the kit they had brought was inappropriate. Since then, in spite of daily phone calls and promises from the company that someone would ring back, nothing has happened.
TechSpot
Tesla's per-car production cost down to $36,000, cheaper model and robotaxi still on the roadmap
In a nutshell: Tesla's per-vehicle manufacturing costs dropped to less than half in the past five years, thanks in part to more efficient factories and improved vehicle design. The company also reiterated plans for an entry-level EV and robotaxis launching in the distant future. At a Goldman Sachs tech conference,...
msn.com
Floating Solar Farms Are a Game Changer
Editor's Note: This piece was first published at Reasons to be Cheerful, a non-profit editorial project that features uplifting stories. The sun’s power is virtually infinite — opportunities to collect and make use of it are not. As demand for renewable energy increases, so does the need for places to generate it.
solarpowerworldonline.com
IRA credits allow U.S. backsheet manufacturer Endurans Solar to boost capacity
U.S. polymer backsheet manufacturer Endurans Solar announced it would boost its manufacturing capacity at its Nashua, New Hampshire, factory to meet the growing demand for domestic solar panel backsheets. The company is also searching for a second manufacturing site, with the added tax credits backsheet manufacturers will receive of 40¢/m2 via the Inflation Reduction Act.
altenergymag.com
McCarthy Begins Mobilization of Construction Workforce and Hiring for Leeward Renewable Energy’s 200 MW Horizon Solar Project in Texas
DALLAS (Sept. 28, 2022) - McCarthy Building Companies has contracted with Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) as the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contractor for a utility-scale solar farm in Pearsall, Texas, located approximately an hour southwest of San Antonio. McCarthy is responsible for the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of the 200-megawatt (MWac) facility.
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills
The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap.
altenergymag.com
Village of Cooperstown Chooses Nexamp Community Solar to Reduce Costs and Increase Sustainability
Nexamp community solar will help the Village of Cooperstown, New York save money on its annual electricity costs and improve its sustainability efforts. The Village of Cooperstown, New York, has chosen Nexamp to provide community solar that will lower its electric bills and enable it to support clean energy. Nexamp's community solar farm located in Burke, NY is a 5.8 megawatt facility featuring more than 10,000 solar panels capable of generating enough power for more than 800 average homes. The village is subscribing to an allocation from the farm that covers the power used by all of its municipal buildings.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Utility-scale solar contract capacity sees record growth in Q2
When the the Inflation Reduction Act was passed in August, the future looked bright for solar in the United States due to the $370 billion earmarked for supporting renewable energy buildout and boosting climate resilience. Just a month later, Wood Mackenzie reports the largest quarter-over-quarter growth on record with 10 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity contracts in Q2, up 201% from Q1.
altenergymag.com
Financial Asset Management - to in-house or outsource?
Source: Poorti Tandon, Head of Finance, Asset Management, RES. When it comes to the management of renewable assets, owners and investors typically appoint third party specialist companies to manage aspects such as operational performance, HSE compliance, monitoring and optimisation. Outsourcing these activities to an organisation with a large team of analysts and engineers ensures that the renewable projects deliver optimal performance and return on investment (ROI). As our clients’ portfolios continue to grow, we are also now witnessing a shift towards outsourcing the financial side of asset management.
altenergymag.com
OMCO Solar Reaches 9.5GW Milestone and Accelerates Domestic Manufacturing with Expanded Indiana Plant and $5 Million Investment
Company Celebrates the Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act as it Continues to Invest in U.S. Solar Manufacturing. Following the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), OMCO Solar announced it has expanded its Pierceton, Indiana manufacturing plant and has reached a significant milestone, having shipped 9.5GW of solar mounting and racking solutions. In light of the company's latest $5 million solar manufacturing investment, announced in April of 2022, OMCO Solar has now directed a total of $75 million towards equipment and tooling across its four domestic factories (Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Ohio).
Comments / 0