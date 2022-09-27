ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FanSided

LSU football rallies from 17-0 down to beat Auburn on the road

“We have grit.” Those were the first words LSU football coach Brian Kelly spoke to ESPN’s Katie George following his team’s win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The first-year frontman of the Tigers knew heading to the Plains would be tough. But it’s hard for him to imagine just how difficult his first SEC West road game would truly be.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU football: Injury to Sevyn Banks treated disrespectfully by officials

LSU football’s game against Auburn drew a ruckus crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the 2022 Tiger Bowl. However, the crowd quickly fell silent as Tigers defensive back Sevyn Banks was injured on the opening kickoff. Banks’ head made contact with the Auburn return man’s side and the players on the field immediately called for trainers to come out onto the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
atozsports.com

WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
NASHVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Vols OL Target Vysen Lang Sets Commitment Date

Tennessee hosted Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang for an official visit last week, and the 6'5", 330lbs mauler has set a commitment date.  "This visit definitely boosted their chances of landing me," Lang told Volunteer Country following last weekend's visit. "They set the bar ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU

LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
BATON ROUGE, LA
High School Football PRO

Harriman, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Oliver Springs High School football team will have a game with Harriman High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
HARRIMAN, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa

The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. The Natalie L. Haslam Music Center was packed as Chancellor Donde Plowman gave her 4th Flagship Address about the future of UT Knoxville. Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location

Those injuries are once again raising concerns about head and neck injuries in football. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university's Lady Vol sports. Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
smliv.com

Author reveals the real Davy Crockett

East Tennessee Historical Society will welcome author and businessman Scott Williams for an evening lecture titled “The Real David Crockett” at the East Tennessee History Center. For many, “Davy Crockett” conjures up thoughts of coonskin caps who “kilt him a b’ar when he was only three.” Williams, author...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Performers honor late Knoxville musician with final song

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– We’re continuing our coverage of a tragic and still unsolved killing that claimed the life of a Knoxville singer. Now, his fellow performers are carrying forward his legacy in song. Alonzo Rodgers was fatally shot on Nichols Avenue the day before Thanksgiving 2021. He had a powerful voice. His friends and fellow […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
