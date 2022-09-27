ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosaic and Wausau’s YWCA Unite Missions as One Organization

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin

The Steering Committee of Mosaic and the Board of Directors of the YWCA Wausau announce and celebrate the joint decision to unite organizational missions, creating one non-profit: Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin.

Together as one, Mosaic will have enhanced capacity to serve and impact the region’s communities and residents.

Dedicated to ensuring that all those who call North Central Wisconsin home feel welcomed, included, and supported. Mosaic will offer wide-ranging and responsive programs and services, including:

• Education focused on inclusion, diversity, equity, accessibility, and belonging [IDEA+B] • User-friendly resources and networking opportunities

• Mission-driven advocacy

Under the auspices of the new organization, long-standing programs, including Women of Vision and A Taste of Wausau, will continue along with a commitment to eliminating real and perceived barriers to connecting the region’s residents and communities.

“The B.A. & Esther Greenheck Foundation Board of Directors applauds Mosaic and the YWCA Wausau in uniting their missions to become a stronger organization that will more effectively serve our region,” said Pam Jackson, Executive Director. “The need for increased education to build respect for all people and an appreciation for our differences is greater than ever.”

Sam Wederath will serve as the Executive Director of Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin. Lee Shipway will lead the Board of Directors as President; Kathy Drengler will serve as Vice President.

“The YWCA Wausau is thrilled and excited to unite with Mosaic. We see a bright future for our community as we welcome and value all residents, enriching everyone’s life,” said Lee Shipway. “By combining resources, Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin will have a bigger impact, addressing IDEA+B education, which is an identified community need.”

Ozalle M Toms, PhD, Campus Executive at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau stated, “As a new member and employee of the Wausau community, I am excited about the uniting, “two becoming one”. Mosaic and the YWCA have a history of providing leadership, support, and innovative programming to support stakeholders in our region. UWSP at Wausau supports this partnership and I look forward to all the opportunities it will bring.”

Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce President/CEO David Eckmann added, “Mosaic plays an important community role, serving as a central point to provide business, industry, and regional stakeholders access to resources that support inclusivity, diversity, and equality. The Mosaic-YWCA Wausau merger brings the organization’s missions into alignment and unite two hard-working networks to enhance our community.”

If you are interested in learning more about Mosaic or want to become a member, please visit our website, https://mosaic-connect.org.

Watch for some of our upcoming trainings and events!

October 14th @7:30am via Zoom, “Equality in Relationship for Women-intimate, personal, professional, friendship” presented by Shannon Jarecki, Domestic Abuse Program Coordinator, The Women Community. https://mosaicoctober.eventbrite.com

November 4th@7:30am via Zoom, “Insights on supporting American Indian Students and Employees” presented by Christine Munson, Director of Advising & Student Success, Northcentral Technical College. Registration coming soon.

