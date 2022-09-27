Read full article on original website
Court upholds guilty verdicts against former Alabama sheriff
A state court today denied the former Limestone County sheriff’s appeal of his convictions on two felony charges of theft and abuse of power. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the jury’s guilty verdicts and denied former sheriff Mike Blakely’s request for a new trial. “This...
