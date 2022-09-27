Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
New Foreign Secretary Cleverly Says UK's Strategic Shift to Indo-Pacific Is ‘Permanent'
The U.K. will be the first European country to join the CPTPP should it succeed in becoming a member. The foreign secretary pointed to "our commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity and freedom from economic coercion, and a shared belief in the value of democracy and open markets." China is...
The U.S. and China Need to Resume Talks Over Taiwan — Away From the Public Eye, Says Think Tank
The United States and China are currently playing a "blame game" with each other, and dialogue needs to be reestablished, said Paul Haenle, who holds the Maurice R. Greenberg director's chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. But U.S. President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping need to...
Biden Warns Putin That U.S. Will Defend ‘Every Single Inch' of NATO Territory as Russia Formally Annexes Ukraine Regions
President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin the United States is ready to defend NATO territory as Putin continues to escalate the war in Ukraine. "America's fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO territory. Every single inch," Biden said. "So, Mr. Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying. Every inch."
The watchdog that is striking fear in the hearts of every influential Australian as its sweeping powers are revealed: 'Everyone better watch out'
The proposed National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is striking fear into the hearts of some of Australia's most powerful people before it has even become law. Legislation for a corruption watchdog has just been introduced to parliament, but already there are rumblings of discontent from both right and left of Labor about it.
Revealed: the secret British plan to keep Italy’s communists from power
On 7 June 1976, the BBC’s flagship current affairs programme Panorama reported on the forthcoming Italian general election. Two weeks before the poll, the Partito Comunista Italiano (PCI) – the largest communist party in Europe – stood “on the threshold of power”. Introducing the first...
Digital World CEO Urges Donald Trump to Push Shareholders to Vote on Merger Delay
Patrick Orlando, the CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp. urged Donald Trump to publicize a shareholder vote on delaying the merger with Trump Media and Technology Group. On Oct. 10, DWAC stockholders will vote to extend the deadline of the merger with Trump's firm, which would take the company and its Truth Social platform public.
Jack Dorsey Tried to Get Elon Musk on Twitter's Board But Directors Were Too ‘Risk Averse,' Texts Reveal
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey wanted Elon Musk on the board of the social media company, but felt the rest of its members were too "risk averse," a new court filing revealed on Thursday. Dorsey told Musk his power was limited because "I only had one vote, and 3% of...
Russian Forces Withdraw From Key Front-Line City in Ukraine
After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia on Saturday announced it had pulled troops out of an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for a surprise Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman, which the Defense Ministry announced on its...
Russian Pipeline Leaks Spark Climate Fears as Huge Volumes of Methane Spew Into the Atmosphere
Climate scientists acknowledged that it is hard to accurately quantify the exact size of the emissions and say the leaks are a "wee bubble in the ocean" compared to the massive amounts of methane emitted around the world every day. Nonetheless, environmental campaigners argue the incident reaffirms that the risk...
Fed Vice Chair Brainard Warns Against Retreating From Inflation Fight Prematurely
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Friday stressed the need to tackle inflation and the importance of not shrinking from the task until it is finished. "Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back to target," the central bank official said in remarks prepared for a speech in New York. "For these reasons, we are committed to avoiding pulling back prematurely."
Quitting Jobs and Moving Abroad: 3 Stories of Americans Who Achieved the Goal, and the Money Moves That Helped
To many Americans, the idea of retiring early and moving abroad holds undeniable appeal. After all, who hasn't sat at their desk and dreamt of strolling the streets of a new city or feeling Caribbean sand beneath their toes?. Here's a look at three people who have made that dream...
Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes
Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
