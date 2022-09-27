ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Biden Warns Putin That U.S. Will Defend ‘Every Single Inch' of NATO Territory as Russia Formally Annexes Ukraine Regions

President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin the United States is ready to defend NATO territory as Putin continues to escalate the war in Ukraine. "America's fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO territory. Every single inch," Biden said. "So, Mr. Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying. Every inch."
Daily Mail

The watchdog that is striking fear in the hearts of every influential Australian as its sweeping powers are revealed: 'Everyone better watch out'

The proposed National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is striking fear into the hearts of some of Australia's most powerful people before it has even become law. Legislation for a corruption watchdog has just been introduced to parliament, but already there are rumblings of discontent from both right and left of Labor about it.
NBC Miami

Digital World CEO Urges Donald Trump to Push Shareholders to Vote on Merger Delay

Patrick Orlando, the CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp. urged Donald Trump to publicize a shareholder vote on delaying the merger with Trump Media and Technology Group. On Oct. 10, DWAC stockholders will vote to extend the deadline of the merger with Trump's firm, which would take the company and its Truth Social platform public.
NBC Miami

Russian Forces Withdraw From Key Front-Line City in Ukraine

After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia on Saturday announced it had pulled troops out of an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for a surprise Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman, which the Defense Ministry announced on its...
NBC Miami

Fed Vice Chair Brainard Warns Against Retreating From Inflation Fight Prematurely

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Friday stressed the need to tackle inflation and the importance of not shrinking from the task until it is finished. "Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back to target," the central bank official said in remarks prepared for a speech in New York. "For these reasons, we are committed to avoiding pulling back prematurely."
NBC Miami

Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes

Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
