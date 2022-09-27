ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
newsnet5

Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll in Florida climbs

After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm on Friday. After making landfall near Georgetown around 2:05 p.m. ET, the storm, although with much weaker winds than it did when it struck Florida, still washed away parts of four piers along the coast, including two at Myrtle Beach, the Associated Press reported.
Cleveland.com

Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally

So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger makes new offer to central Ohio union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeastern Ohio Kroger workers announced a new contract offer had been made by the company Wednesday. In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 President Randy Quickel said: “Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer to share with our membership. Our […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio

Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Department of Transportation searching for drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is short staffed for seasonal and full-time drivers. To help fill those positions, the department is hiring individuals who do not have a commercial driver’s license. The department will pay to train and get new drivers licensed before winter. In exchange, new drivers are asked to […]
newsnet5

Officials trying to reconnect families with loved ones after Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has launched a website to help reconnect families who are looking for loved ones who may have been in the path of Hurricane Ian. The governor said families can go to missing.fl.gov. They can enter the last known address of their relatives and loved ones and any particular concerns they may have.
