Disabled veterans in Ohio would get tax break under proposed bill
A proposed bill in the Ohio House would exempt disabled veterans and their surviving spouses from needing to pay property taxes.
Nov. 8 election: How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
On the ballot Nov. 8 is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
Move over, diesel: Ohio gets ‘first of its kind’ renewable gas station
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A new kind of gas station has just opened for business in Groveport, and its first client is a massive national corporation. Calling it the “first station of its kind,” Clean Energy Fuels Corporation cut the ribbon Wednesday on a renewable natural gas station at 5900 Green Pointe Dr. The RNG […]
The Plain Dealer, Ohio’s Largest Newspaper, Just Printed an “Overtly Transphobic” Ad
Sarcastic ad from "Citizens for Sanity" shocks and angers readers
Doug Evans ordered to pay $550,000 for illegally dumping waste
AG Dave Yost said Doug Evans, through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses, violated Ohio laws regulating the disposal of solid waste and construction and demolition debris.
Ohio automaker reports making first commercial EV pickup trucks
In May, Lordstown Motors reached a $230M. asset purchase agreement with Foxconn to make electric vehicles.
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll in Florida climbs
After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm on Friday. After making landfall near Georgetown around 2:05 p.m. ET, the storm, although with much weaker winds than it did when it struck Florida, still washed away parts of four piers along the coast, including two at Myrtle Beach, the Associated Press reported.
Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally
So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
These lottery numbers win most frequently in Ohio
We took a look at the statistics for the Mega Millions and Powerball via USA Mega to see which have been the most-drawn numbers.
Medical marijuana conference designed for industry insiders and general public coming to Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you’re curious about medical marijuana, but have trouble finding good information amid all the noise and myths, an event coming to the I-X Center could be just what you’re looking for. The Ohio Cannabis Health & Business Summit at the I-X Center Saturday...
Kroger makes new offer to central Ohio union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeastern Ohio Kroger workers announced a new contract offer had been made by the company Wednesday. In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 President Randy Quickel said: “Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer to share with our membership. Our […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio
Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Ohio Department of Transportation searching for drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is short staffed for seasonal and full-time drivers. To help fill those positions, the department is hiring individuals who do not have a commercial driver’s license. The department will pay to train and get new drivers licensed before winter. In exchange, new drivers are asked to […]
Officials trying to reconnect families with loved ones after Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has launched a website to help reconnect families who are looking for loved ones who may have been in the path of Hurricane Ian. The governor said families can go to missing.fl.gov. They can enter the last known address of their relatives and loved ones and any particular concerns they may have.
In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere
Her classmates elected her to homecoming court as a prank. She accepted anyway.
