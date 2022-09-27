IARP ruling a big win for Memphis basketball

The University of Memphis' long NCAA ordeal is over — and it is a good day for the university.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) announced Tuesday that Memphis basketball will receive three years of probation, from Sept. 27, 2022, to Sept. 26, 2025; vacation of all wins, records and participation based on James Wiseman’s participation in a Nov. 5, 2019 contest or “in any NCAA postseason competition at any time he was ineligible.” The university will also be forced to pay a $5,000 fine and 0.25% of its average men’s basketball budget based on the average of the men’s basketball program’s previous three total budgets.

Ultimately, the IARP found that the “University of Memphis failed to monitor the education and activities of an athletics booster in its men’s basketball program, provided impermissible extra benefits, conducted impermissible recruiting activities, and failed to cooperate with investigative process.”

Upon review of Memphis’ case, the Independent Resolution Panel of the IARP determined the case involved four Level II and five Level III NCAA violations.

The Level II violations include allowing Wiseman to compete despite knowing he was ineligible, failing to monitor the education and activities of a men’s basketball booster (Penny Hardaway), failing to cooperate with the IARP’s investigation by not disclosing and providing access to key electronic devices in a timely fashion and failing to cooperate by not producing requested and relevant documents.

And the Level III violations include providing impermissible recruiting inducements and publicity “when a member of the Memphis men’s basketball staff took photographs of a prospective student-athlete in a Memphis jersey in public view during an official visit.” They also include a member of the Tigers’ men’s basketball staff conducting an impermissible activity during a recruit’s unofficial visit, the posting a video of an open gym session that involved then-current Memphis basketball players and uncommitted recruits by a member of the program, Hardaway offering a prospective student-athlete’s father an impermissible written offer of aid via text and providing an impermissible free meal to six student-athletes at a restaurant owned by Hardaway.

In late March, according to an amended notice of allegations Memphis received on July 9, 2021, it was revealed that the program was facing “at least” four Level I and two Level II NCAA violations. However, the IARP’s investigation found that no Level I violations were in fact committed by the Tigers.

So, that’s it. No NCAA Tournament ban and no suspension for coach Penny Hardaway.

Nearly three years after James Wiseman played three games for the University of Memphis — and despite the NCAA dissolving the IARP going forward — the university finally learned its fate and it was not that bad.

The case stemmed from Penny Hardaway’s $11,500 payment to Wiseman’s mother to help the family move to Memphis from Nashville to play for Hardaway at East High.