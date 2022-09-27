ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Ex-GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman accuses fellow Republicans Paul Gosar and Louie Gohmert of having 'serious cognitive issues' and says Gosar seemed to be a 'blatant white supremacist'

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
 4 days ago

Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman said he was 'stunned' by some of the beliefs expressed by fellow party members during his time in Congress - from spouting conspiracy theories to openly expressing racist views.

GOP Reps. Paul Gosar and Louie Gohmert 'seemed to be joined at the brain stem when it came to their eagerness to believe wild, dramatic fantasies about Democrats, the media and big tech,' Riggleman wrote in his new book, The Breach: The Untold Story of the Investigation into January 6th.

'I came go believe Gosar and Gohmert may have had serious cognitive issues,' Riggleman added.

The former Virginia lawmaker also said he believed that Gosar, alongside former Iowa Rep. Steve King, 'seemed to be a blatant white supremacist.'

'One night around the barbecue table, Gosar and King dove into a conversation about how how they felt white people had really created superior civilizations,' Riggleman revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9ufy_0iC4DD1Y00
Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman said he was 'stunned' by some of the beliefs expressed by fellow party members during his time in Congress - from spouting conspiracy theories to openly expressing racist views
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9FAG_0iC4DD1Y00
Riggleman said he believed Reps. Louie Gohmert (left) and Paul Gosar (right) 'may have had serious cognitive issues' and he also said Gosar 'seemed to be a blatant white supremacist,' who talked about how white people 'created superior civilizations' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15npHX_0iC4DD1Y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wx1Ae_0iC4DD1Y00
Denver Riggleman's book, The Breach: The Untold Story of the Investigation into Janyary 6 will be released Tuesday 

He had taken a trip to observe the U.S.-Mexico border with a group of Freedom Caucus members - generally the most conservative members of the U.S. House.

'In their view, it was absurd anyone would question that. They were making a case for white supremacy over pulled pork and ribs,' Riggleman continued. 'It was unbelievable.'

Riggleman, who has since left the Republican Party, said he had always 'bristled' when Democrats charged that Republicans were 'racist.'

'To me, it seemed like an easy insult to that dodged policy discussions,' Riggleman said. 'Now, here I was behind the curtain, seeing that some of my colleagues really seemed to hold these awful views.'

'I left the table. While I was horrified by what Gosar and King were saying, I didn't confront them. I just got out of there. Part of me regrets keeping quiet,' he added.

Riggleman also recalled during a Freedom Caucus meeting Gohmert 'promoted a conspiracy theory related to master algorithms.'

'He suspected there was a secret technology shadow-banning conservatives across all platforms,' Riggleman said. 'As he spoke, others in the room nodded along.'

In this instance, Riggleman did speak up.

'Of course, that's crazy. And I said something to that effect during the meeting,' he recalled. 'There's basically no way for one program to function on multiple social media platforms with different operating systems.'

'It's technically impossible,' he wrote.

In the book, Riggleman also said Republican Reps. Scott Perry, Jody Hice, Randy Weber and Andy Biggs 'all said things that stunned me.'

Riggleman was a one-term congressman after Virginia conservatives went after him for officiating a gay wedding.

In the book he wrote that he was 'haunted' for a vote he took in May 2019 against LGBTQ protection legislation, the Equality Act.

A former military intelligence professional, Riggleman went on to serve as a senior staff member of the House January 6 select committee, with much of the book detailing that experience.

Michael Oprea
3d ago

It’s interesting. It seems a few Conservatives seem to be standing up to be counted. Liz Cheney and former Rep. Riggelman. If I misspelled the name, I apologize. I’m still on my first cup of coffee. Hopefully more and more will follow.

Bluerose
3d ago

Out of their mouth comes the truth form their heart.They will sat there and smile but in reality you are no more than something they step in.want to wipe off their shoes.

Tim Ok.
3d ago

What is “I came go believe Gosar and Gohmert may have had serious cognitive issues,”? Notice he never complained, addressed or confronted any of them. Never came public until he witched parties. So he condone it! He didn’t learn anything while in the military? He never served in a leadership role in the military? So many problems with his character just from this article. Also, why would someone serve 15 years in the military and not stay 5 more for a full retirement? 🤦🏿‍♂️

