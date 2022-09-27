Giants fans sarcastically celebrate Kenny Golladay catch, but it was negated by OPI call

Many Big Blue fans thought the $72 million receiver had a catch in the closing minutes of the first half, which would have brought the Giants on the cusp of field goal range, but it was negated by an OPI call, which many thought was fitting of Golladay’s season.

Golladay also dropped a Daniel Jones pass on third and long that found Golladay wide open, and he was promptly roasted for it on social media.

Safe to say, many Giants fans want Golladay off the team, but making that happen given his contract won’t be an easy task for Joe Schoen and company.

