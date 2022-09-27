ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants fans sarcastically celebrate Kenny Golladay catch, but it was negated by OPI call

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwSin_0iC4DC8p00

Many Big Blue fans thought the $72 million receiver had a catch in the closing minutes of the first half, which would have brought the Giants on the cusp of field goal range, but it was negated by an OPI call, which many thought was fitting of Golladay’s season.

Golladay also dropped a Daniel Jones pass on third and long that found Golladay wide open, and he was promptly roasted for it on social media.

Safe to say, many Giants fans want Golladay off the team, but making that happen given his contract won’t be an easy task for Joe Schoen and company.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him

It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opi#Giants#American Football#Cowboys#Ryanchic
Yardbarker

Michael Gallup Puts on a Show in Practice

Michael Gallup shocked teammates and coaches with highlight catches in practice. Will we see the return of the Dallas wide receiver in game 4 against Washington?. Finally! The long wait may be over. After Michael Gallup tore his ACL last year (in a contract year) many fans wondered if we would ever see Michael Gallup in a Cowboys jersey again. But Jerry Jones made the decision to bring Michael Gallup back on a 5 year 62.5 million dollar contract. A ringing endorsement from Jones, especially considering who else they let go this past offseason.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Makes His Opinion On Washington Very Clear

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy isn't taking the Washington Commanders for granted heading into Sunday's Week 4 matchup. During a press conference on Thursday, McCarthy said he doesn't think the Commanders' late-game 24-0 deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles is a good indicator of Washington's level of competitiveness. He also doesn't expect Carson Wentz to take another nine sacks this weekend.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy