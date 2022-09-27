In arguably the biggest game in NC State football history - and certainly the biggest in the program’s recent history - the 10th-ranked Wolfpack head down to South Carolina to take on the 5th-ranked Clemson Tigers in the primetime game of the week. With ESPN’s College Gameday in town to provide an even higher level of visibility than the game was already going to receive, the college football world’s eyes will be on upstate this weekend.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO