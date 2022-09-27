ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbury, IL

Call reporting shooting considered a prank

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
FAIRBURY — In what is typically a joyous occasion, the students at Prairie Central High School saw there homecoming festivities interrupted by the Fairbury Police Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post by Fairbury Police on Sunday, there was an apparent phone call made that requested officers to the high school, where the homecoming dance was taking place, because of an active shooter situation that left two people dead.

“Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and secured the building,” the released noted. “An investigation was conducted and concluded that an individual made a false 911 call to VCOM. An investigation on who made the false 911 call is underway.”

It was also stated in the release that felony charges will be forthcoming once a suspect is apprehended.

“If you hear any tips please email them to Detective Rafferty at trafferty@cityoffairbury.com .”

Authorities believe this to be an isolated incident.

On Monday, Det. Tyler Rafferty told the Daily Leader and The Blade that the call came to VCOM on the nonemergency line. He said that the caller told the dispatcher that a nonpopular high school student did the shooting and that the two victims were friends of the caller.

Also, the caller, according to Rafferty, said he was “barricaded” in a locker room.

The response throughout Livingston County was quick as representatives from not only Fairbury Police but also from Dwight Police, Pontiac Police, Chenoa Police, Livingston County Sheriff Chatsworth Police, Colfax Police and Illinois State Police departments responded.

The arrival of the police caught school authorities by surprise because there was no disturbance taking place or any incidents that resembled any sort of chaos. Rafferty said the students were evacuated from the gymnasium area to safe areas within the school and nobody was allowed in or out of the school while police made an investigative search.

Prairie Central Superintendent Paula Crane The Leader and The Blade that she was quite happy with how administrators and chaperones dealt with the situation.

“Adults reacted in a way that was calm and the students fed off that and remained calm,” Crane said.

Crane also pointed out that much of the school was closed off anyway, so there wasn't much of an area outside of where the dance was taking place where something could have happened.

“It was nice how fast Fairbury Police reacted,” Crane said of the FPD response. “I'm thankful for (the immediate) reaction by the police.”

Crane noted that the dance was nearing its conclusion when the police arrived and that it ended when the police released everyone from the building.

Rafferty said the investigation is still in the preliminary stages but that it has been concluded that the call was just a prank. He said that any charge expected to be brought will be a Class 3 felony.

