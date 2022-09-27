GILLETTE, Wyo. — After four years in business, Forest Reardon, co-owner of Hole in the Wall Coffee Co., says it’s time for a move. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the coffee shop will be closing its doors at its current location tucked away off of S. Douglas Highway and, Reardon says, should re-open at a new location on W. Juniper Lane near Humphrey’s within a few days.

