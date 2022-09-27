Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Basin Electric could save money through joining Southwest Power Pool
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Expanding the Southwest Power Pool Regional Transmission Organization into the Western Interconnection could save $55 million to $73 million annually, depending on drought conditions, according to a new study. Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Tri-State Generation and Western Area Power Administration Rocky Mountain region are among the...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (9/29/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Sept. 29:. At 7:02 a.m. to J Cross Avenue for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care on scene. At 9:43 p.m. to South Douglas Highway for a report of a possible gas...
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through September 24
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Sept. 18 through Sept. 24 All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
county17.com
Obituaries: Clark; Palmer
Michael Shane Clark: September 22, 1970 – September 22, 2022. Michael Clark, 52, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 in his home from unknown causes. Michael Shane Clark was born September 22, 1970 to Clarence and Beverly (Bussell) Clark in Dayton Ohio. As a young boy the family moved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Threats, Sept. 29, Tressa Road. A 44-year-old man called the sheriff’s office yesterday...
county17.com
A new home for Hole in the Wall Coffee Co.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — After four years in business, Forest Reardon, co-owner of Hole in the Wall Coffee Co., says it’s time for a move. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the coffee shop will be closing its doors at its current location tucked away off of S. Douglas Highway and, Reardon says, should re-open at a new location on W. Juniper Lane near Humphrey’s within a few days.
county17.com
Coffee with a Cop scheduled for Oct. 5
GILLETTE, Wyo. — If you’ve ever wanted to kick back and mingle with a group of police officers over a cup of coffee, you’ll get that chance next week at the Main Bagel. Starting at 8 a.m. and lasting until 9:30 a.m., Gillette police officers will be at the Main Bagel, 2610 S. Douglas Highway, as a part of National Coffee with a Cop Day on Oct. 5.
county17.com
CCH lifts mask requirement for visitors and patients
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Visitors, patients, and customers are no longer required to wear masks at Campbell County Health, the health organization announced Tuesday. “Effective immediately, CCH recommends patients, visitors, and customers continue to wear masks, but will no longer require masks unless they have symptoms of respiratory illness, or are in areas where there may be immunocompromised patients,” CCH said in a Sept. 27 statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Sept. 30
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Sept. 24
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Sept. 18 through Sept. 24 All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Shelly...
county17.com
Campbell County Health Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: Dennis Jack
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for a spot on the Campbell County Health Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the...
North Dakota Man Gets Nearly 5 Years For Meth Distribution Crime
A North Dakota man, who was arrested after a high-speed chase south of Gillette two years ago, was sentenced for a methamphetamine crime to nearly five years imprisonment in federal court on Monday. Jerry Darnell Dawson Jr., heard the 70-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine from U.S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Sept. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Assault, Sept. 28, Camel Drive, GPD. Officers responded to Campbell County High School...
county17.com
City Council to vote on increasing penalties for shoplifting
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A vote to decide whether to pass the first reading of an ordinance increasing penalties for shoplifting in the city will fall to the Gillette City Council on Tuesday. The ordinance, first proposed by City Attorney Sean Brown during a previous council meeting on Sept. 13,...
county17.com
School board trustee: Campbell schools do not allow litter boxes or furries
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Trustee Linda Bricker announced at tonight’s board meeting that she has received “quite a number” of phone calls from people asking whether “furries” and litter boxes are in the district’s schools. Furries are people who are...
county17.com
Anti-bullying group spreads message with Friday protest
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Jessica Martinez, a Campbell County School District School Board candidate, led a protest against bullying this afternoon outside Twin Spruce Junior High School, at 100 E. Seventh St., in Gillette. About 15 people, including both children and adults, held posters that said statements like “Love, not...
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five Men For Drug, Other Crimes
Federal judges in Wyoming recently sentenced five men for immigration and drug-related crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Alejandro Rojas-Martinez, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on Aug. 24 for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. Johnson sentenced Rojas-Martinez to 10 months incarceration followed by two years of supervised probation after his release from prison, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment, remitted upon deportation.
county17.com
Police search for man who pulled a knife during argument
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Officers are on the hunt for a 41-year-old man who reportedly pulled a knife on another man at a local hardware store earlier this week, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson confirmed Friday. The incident was reported around 7:08 a.m. at Menards by a 52-year-old woman...
Comments / 0