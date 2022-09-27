Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Airplane lands $32M in new cash to make it easier for companies to build internal dev tools
Airplane was founded in 2020 by Parikh and Josh Ma, who was formerly the CTO at Benchling, a cloud-based platform for biotechnology R&D. Parikh previously co-founded analytics startup Heap, which offers tools to analyze customer journeys online. Parikh and Ma left their respective companies in 2020 after realizing that one of the biggest challenges in software development is a lack of internal tooling.
TechCrunch
Former Revolut employees launch Solvo, an app that simplifies crypto investing
Earlier this year, Solvo raised a $3.5 million seed round from Index Ventures with CoinFund and FJ Labs also participating. Since then, the company has put together a small team of 10 people and started working on its iOS app. The main thesis behind Solvo is that cryptocurrencies are still...
TechCrunch
Latin American NFT marketplace Minteo raises $4.3M seed round
The major hype around NFTs may have died down a bit since the crypto subsector took off last year, but that isn’t stopping startups from building and raising capital in the space. Minteo, a Latin American-based NFT marketplace, is betting on the digital asset sector going big in the...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Insurtech investor survey, H-1B red flags, SaaS sales coaching
Between 2016 and 2022, insurtech startups received around $43 billion in funding, and despite the downturn, most of the investors that reporter Anna Heim recently surveyed said they’re still positive about the sector’s prospects:. Martha Notaras, general partner, Brewer Lane Ventures. David Wechsler, principal, OMERS Ventures. Stephen Brittain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Apply to pitch your startup at TC Sessions: Crypto
In November, TechCrunch is hosting TC Sessions: Crypto — a special event dedicated to the crypto and web3 space. The stage is filled with top VCs, industry experts – FTX’s Amy Wu, CEO of OpenSea, Devin Finzer and more! Pitch on the live stage in person, in Miami, Florida.
TechCrunch
8 investors weigh in on the state of insurtech in Q3 2022
All this M&A activity and repricing in the public insurtech cohort left us wondering about their private peers: Are the same trends at play, and to what extent?. Investors across North America and Europe agreed that while insurtech has suffered as investors sought out more profitable sectors, the sector is still alive and thriving. “I do not believe the insurtech market to be dead, because it is still a multi-billion-dollar market,” Hélène Falchier, partner at Portage Ventures, told TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
Reflect brings data visualization to HR teams
And yet, human resources have become a key component for tech startups and innovative businesses in general. “The reason why we started Reflect is that we thought HR people needed some help,” co-founder and CEO Léopold Adam told me. The job has gotten a lot more complex with the COVID-19 pandemic, diversity, equity and inclusion objectives, mental health issues and remote work policies.
TechCrunch
Ox Security lands $34M in seed funding to strengthen software supply chains
One startup, Ox Security, is forging ahead with an alternative to SBOMs it’s calling Pipeline Bill of Materials (PBOM), which Ox claims goes further by covering not only the code in final software products but also the procedures and processes that impacted the software throughout its development. PBOM seems to be gaining traction. Despite being founded less than a year ago, Ox has raised $34 million in seed funding — a fact that it disclosed today — and has 30 customers including FICO, Kaltura and Marqeta.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Klaus secures fresh capital to automatically categorize and score customer interactions
Seeking to build them himself, Kõiva teamed up with Kair Käsper (also ex-Pipedrive) and Egon Sale to co-found Klaus, a customer support product that integrates with clients’ customer relationship management platforms (e.g., Zendesk, Salesforce Service Cloud) to automatically review customer support conversations from channels like web chats. Klaus today closed a €12 million (~$11.49 million) Series A equity round led by Acton Capital, which Kõiva says will be used to support the development and further expansion of Klaus’s software.
TechCrunch
Uniswap Labs eyes over $100 million in new funding
The startup is engaging with a number of investors, including Polychain and one of Singapore’s sovereign funds, to raise an equity round of $100 million to $200 million at a valuation of about $1 billion, two of the sources said, who, like others, requested anonymity sharing private information. The...
TechCrunch
GGV Capital latest to back Workstream’s goal of filling software gap for deskless workers
Workstream is one of the startups working on a solution for this problem, in its case, mobile-first hiring and onboarding tools. The company got a boost from investors to the tune of $60 million in Series B extension funding, led by GGV Capital. We’ve profiled Workstream twice in the past two years, when it raised $10 million in 2020 and then again in 2021 for its $48 million Series B.
TechCrunch
Arcade scores $7.5M seed to make it simple to build a product demo
Arcade, a startup launched by two former Atlassian employees, decided to attack this problem with a simple Chrome extension to build demos quickly that product people can make use of in various settings. Today, the company announced the product, which has been in private beta for the last eight months,...
TechCrunch
Can companies issue stakes in their success without using shares or options? This startup thinks so
Koos (which, in Estonian, means “together” and “alongside”) offers a standardized API allowing companies to offer a form of “stake” in a company’s success, and — breaking news — it doesn’t use blockchain tokens to do it. Unlike a loyalty...
TechCrunch
Detectify secures $10M more to expand its ethical hacking platform
Detectify was founded by four ethical hackers from Stockholm, including Carlsson, who realized the business potential in combining security research with automation. In an interview with TechCrunch, Carlsson pointed out that product development workflows have changed dramatically over the past few years, with new teams within organizations spinning up internet-facing apps and adding potentially vulnerable assets to their employer’s environment. The trend toward low- and no-code tools has lowered the app development barrier to entry, but it’s also made the jobs of security specialists that much harder.
TechCrunch
Why build a fintech any more when you can just raise €20M and white-label it to banks?
The latest is fintech SaaS provider Toqio, which has now closed €20 million in funding. We last caught up with Toqio, a fintech platform with a white-label digital finance SaaS that allows anyone to launch a new fintech product, last year when it raised $9.4 million seed round. This...
TechCrunch
The upcoming TripActions IPO has us hype
News from Insider indicates that TripActions, a unicorn in the corporate travel and expense category, has filed confidential paperwork to go public. Per the publication, the company is targeting a Q2 2023 public debut at around a $12 billion price tag. (Bloomberg’s Katie Roof, a former TechCruncher, first reported that TripActions was eyeing an IPO).
TechCrunch
Truepill, a digital health unicorn, conducts fourth round of layoffs in 2022
Sources say the layoff impacted around 65% of the existing staff across the engineering, human resources, design, IT and finance teams. The layoff comes around two months after its last round, which impacted about a third of the company, or 175 people. One employee, who spoke to TechCrunch on the...
TechCrunch
After a series of misfires in Q3, here’s what we expect for startups in Q4
Jokes aside, we had a long list of expectations here at The Exchange, but, sadly, much of that did not come to pass. Perhaps after the last few years of go-go venture capital and startup activity, we were a bit overeager. We weren’t the only ones, of course, judging by how many founders reined in their fundraising horses until market conditions improved, which largely didn’t happen in the third quarter.
TechCrunch
500 Global’s take on the rising competition among startup accelerators
The new 500 fund has a strategy similar to Y Combinator’s continuity fund, which exists for growth-stage investments and contrasts with Techstars, which recently closed an $8 million pre-seed fund for startups too early for even its own accelerator. This repositioning of 500 Global’s brand and priorities sets a...
TechCrunch
Everstores, an OpenStore-style D2C Shopify aggregator out of Europe, emerges from stealth with €18 million
In stealth, it has picked up three businesses, and — according to co-CEO Kristoffer Herskind (who co-founded the business with two others, Carlos Lopez as co-CEO and CTO Kirill Martynov) — some 100 million data points from around 500 Shopify-powered D2C brands that have signed up as potential acquisition candidates.
Comments / 0