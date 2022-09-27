Read full article on original website
county17.com
Boating restrictions in place at Keyhole, Glendo due to zebra mussel threat
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Watercraft inspections at boat launches in Keyhole and Glendo state parks are the latest in the effort to prevent the spread of zebra mussels in Wyoming waters, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Friday. As of Sept. 30, all boats must be launched either at...
The vanishing Montana worth fighting for
In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
county17.com
State: Water cuts might be forced on Wyoming by 2025
Only the Upper Colorado River Commission can initiate water curtailments in Wyoming, according to the state’s top water lawyer. But state users should prepare. The state has neither the legal right, nor inclination, to preemptively curtail water use in the ongoing Colorado River crisis, according to Chris Brown, senior assistant attorney general for the state engineer’s water division. Only a determination by the Upper Colorado River Commission can result in a water curtailment order for Wyoming users subject to the Colorado River Compact, he said.
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
pnwag.net
Horseshoe Pack Blamed For Weekend Depredation
Northeast Oregon has been very active with wolf depredations and possible depredations throughout the month. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were call to the Meacham area of Umatilla County Friday, after a livestock producer found the carcass of a 600 pound, eight-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private land pasture. Investigators said the carcass was partially consumed. It was estimated that the calf died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
Officials destroy massive aspen grove in Colorado – for good reason
"You have to crack a few eggs to make an omelet," says Colorado Parks and Wildlife of their recent destruction of an aspen grove that contained trees ranging from 80 to 100 years of age. According to their report on the effort, the move was key to habitat restoration taking place at Dome Rock State Wildlife Area.
REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead
According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
oilcity.news
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Mountain Lion Caught Having A Ball On Tree Swing In Colorado
When you think of mountain lions, you think of a lot of different things but playful isn't necessarily one of them, until now. A mountain lion came across a tree swing in the woods and thought it was the greatest thing ever and decided that it was play time. Mountain...
Hikers find human remains at popular outdoor recreation spot in Colorado
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, hikers discovered human remains in the area of La Plata County's Middle Mountain Road, which is located near Vallecito Reservoir. Investigators went to the area to process the scene on Monday morning. While the remains were unidentifiable, they appear to be those of...
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Bodies of Two Missing Alaskan Moose Hunters Found, Search for Third Continues
After almost a month of searching for three missing moose hunters around the Lower Kuskokwim River, Bethel Search and Rescue and an army of other SAR groups and volunteers found the remains of two of the three men late last week. Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn first went...
eastidahonews.com
Are you required to have a front license plate on your vehicle? Here’s what Idaho law says
(Idaho Statesman) — Over the weekend, we answered a question that had Idaho drivers questioning whether they’re driving legally or not when they’re in downtown Boise: Can you turn left onto a one-way street on a red light?. Now we’re answering another confusing question that could one...
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Law Enforcement: Missing Man Believed To Have Died In Yellowstone Hot Thermal
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s Department of Criminal Investigation has announced that a 70-year-old Asian male is missing and is believed to be deceased in a thermal pool in Yellowstone National Park. “Il Hun Ro, age 70, was last seen in Yellowstone National Park,...
Montana woman ignites fury after posting photos of shot, skinned husky dog
A western Montana woman’s post is going viral on Facebook after she claims she shot, killed, and skinned a wolf pup in Flathead County. But the animal she hunted wasn’t a wolf, but a dog.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon State Police seek public’s help to find whoever poached large bull elk
(Editor’s note: A full photo of the elk mentioned in this story can be seen below) Oregon State Police are asking the public’s help to find whoever shot a bull elk and left it to waste last week in Veronia. The large bull elk was reported on the...
Post Register
Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
oilcity.news
Storms likely, damaging winds up to 60+ mph possible on I-25 in Wyoming on Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected in southeast Wyoming on Friday, particularly along and west of Interstate 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. “Some of the storms may produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph,” the NWS in Cheyenne stated in its...
