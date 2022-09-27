Only the Upper Colorado River Commission can initiate water curtailments in Wyoming, according to the state’s top water lawyer. But state users should prepare. The state has neither the legal right, nor inclination, to preemptively curtail water use in the ongoing Colorado River crisis, according to Chris Brown, senior assistant attorney general for the state engineer’s water division. Only a determination by the Upper Colorado River Commission can result in a water curtailment order for Wyoming users subject to the Colorado River Compact, he said.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO