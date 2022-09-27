ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

The vanishing Montana worth fighting for

In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
State: Water cuts might be forced on Wyoming by 2025

Only the Upper Colorado River Commission can initiate water curtailments in Wyoming, according to the state’s top water lawyer. But state users should prepare. The state has neither the legal right, nor inclination, to preemptively curtail water use in the ongoing Colorado River crisis, according to Chris Brown, senior assistant attorney general for the state engineer’s water division. Only a determination by the Upper Colorado River Commission can result in a water curtailment order for Wyoming users subject to the Colorado River Compact, he said.
Horseshoe Pack Blamed For Weekend Depredation

Northeast Oregon has been very active with wolf depredations and possible depredations throughout the month. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were call to the Meacham area of Umatilla County Friday, after a livestock producer found the carcass of a 600 pound, eight-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private land pasture. Investigators said the carcass was partially consumed. It was estimated that the calf died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead

According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic

This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash

A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
