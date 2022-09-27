ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Social Security: 3 Pieces of Good News for Seniors in 2023

Social Security is apt to undergo changes in the new year. Certain changes and developments could benefit seniors substantially. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cfp
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That Most Retirees Should Want, Too

Biden's Social Security plan includes making income above $400,000 subject to the FICA payroll tax. The proposal would help bolster Social Security and avoid future benefit cuts. It's also popular among Americans from both major political parties. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Rise 34% to 100%, According to Wall Street

Buffett is known as one of the great value investors of our time. Not only does Berkshire Hathaway have faith in these three stocks, but Wall Street analysts see lots of potential upside as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Motley Fool

Seniors on Medicare Just Got Some Really Good News

Medicare Part B premiums have the potential to rise from year to year. Those who pay for Part B may be happy to learn that premiums will be shrinking in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
HEALTH
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

An 11% Social Security Increase Is Practically Impossible. But That's OK.

The odds are heavily against a Social Security COLA of 11%. However, the 2023 Social Security increase will still almost certainly be the highest in over 40 years. A lower-than-expected COLA would be good news because it would mean that inflation is declining. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

The Grim Reality of Social Security's Record "Raise" in 2023

In just 12 days, Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 will be announced. On a nominal-dollar basis, next year's increase to Social Security checks will be the largest on record. However, Social Security's COLA is set to disappoint in two key ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Are You Sitting on a Tax Ticking Time Bomb for Retirement?

Make sure you're making smart choices about where you stash retirement money. Many people primarily invest for retirement in a traditional 401(k) or IRA. This allows you to take an upfront tax break, but it could mean paying high taxes as a retiree. Many people are making retirement investments that...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

The Must-Read Biden Quote on Social Security

Those who have worked for the government may receive more Social Security benefits. Cost of living adjustments may more accurately reflect inflation faced by seniors. It looks like the tax rate applied to earnings may not be increased. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about VCV. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in VCV. Wall Street. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Top Cryptocurrencies the Smartest Investors Are Buying in September

Ethereum's Merge is in the rearview mirror, but there are more upgrades on the horizon. Chiliz is a way to invest in the growth of the fan token market. Bitcoin may benefit from its new standing as the lone major proof-of-work cryptocurrency at the top of the crypto market. You’re...
NFL
Motley Fool

Medicare Part B Costs Are Shrinking -- But Some Enrollees Will Pay a Lot More

The standard monthly Part B premium is dropping from $170.10 in 2022 to $164.90 for 2023. Some seniors will end up spending more on Part B due to being higher earners. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

You Don't Need Luck to Become a Millionaire -- Just Index Funds

Compound earnings is when interest begins earning interest on itself. An S&P 500 index fund may be a good staple in every investor's portfolio. Dollar-cost averaging can help keep investors consistent. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy