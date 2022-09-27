Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
If You Make $60,000 in Average Annual Income, Here's How Much You Can Claim in Social Security if You Retire at Age 62
Retirees can actually start taking Social Security as early as the age of 62. However, there are implications of doing this, including a penalty that retirees should understand. However, just because there is a penalty doesn't mean you shouldn't consider taking Social Security early.
Motley Fool
Here's How Much Bigger the Average Social Security Check Will Likely Be in 2023
Experts estimate that the Social Security COLA for next year will be close to 8.7%. The average Social Security monthly check depends on the type of beneficiary. Even with the large increase, the COLA could be too little, too late to help offset inflation.
Motley Fool
Social Security: 3 Pieces of Good News for Seniors in 2023
Social Security is apt to undergo changes in the new year. Certain changes and developments could benefit seniors substantially.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: The Average Household Should Get a $8,581 Check in 2022 -- But Will It Happen?
Inflation spurred by the pandemic has prompted a need for big checks. The COVID-19 pandemic helped to cause record high inflation. American households will spend an extra $8,581 in 2022 due to inflation. Americans should get a stimulus check to help defray these costs, but that may not happen.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country.
Motley Fool
1 Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That Most Retirees Should Want, Too
Biden's Social Security plan includes making income above $400,000 subject to the FICA payroll tax. The proposal would help bolster Social Security and avoid future benefit cuts. It's also popular among Americans from both major political parties.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Rise 34% to 100%, According to Wall Street
Buffett is known as one of the great value investors of our time. Not only does Berkshire Hathaway have faith in these three stocks, but Wall Street analysts see lots of potential upside as well.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets.
Motley Fool
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help
Motley Fool
Seniors on Medicare Just Got Some Really Good News
Medicare Part B premiums have the potential to rise from year to year. Those who pay for Part B may be happy to learn that premiums will be shrinking in 2023.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery
Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way.
Motley Fool
An 11% Social Security Increase Is Practically Impossible. But That's OK.
The odds are heavily against a Social Security COLA of 11%. However, the 2023 Social Security increase will still almost certainly be the highest in over 40 years. A lower-than-expected COLA would be good news because it would mean that inflation is declining.
Motley Fool
The Grim Reality of Social Security's Record "Raise" in 2023
In just 12 days, Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 will be announced. On a nominal-dollar basis, next year's increase to Social Security checks will be the largest on record. However, Social Security's COLA is set to disappoint in two key ways.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats That Can Double Your Money by 2027
Though all three major U.S. stock indexes are in a bear market, the Nasdaq's 34% peak decline has been the steepest. Buying dividend stocks is a smart way for investors to hedge against a volatile market. Two Dividend Aristocrats, with yields ranging from 4.1% to 5.9%, are prime bounce-back candidates.
Motley Fool
Are You Sitting on a Tax Ticking Time Bomb for Retirement?
Make sure you're making smart choices about where you stash retirement money. Many people primarily invest for retirement in a traditional 401(k) or IRA. This allows you to take an upfront tax break, but it could mean paying high taxes as a retiree. Many people are making retirement investments that
Motley Fool
The Must-Read Biden Quote on Social Security
Those who have worked for the government may receive more Social Security benefits. Cost of living adjustments may more accurately reflect inflation faced by seniors. It looks like the tax rate applied to earnings may not be increased.
Motley Fool
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about VCV. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in VCV. Wall Street. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
Motley Fool
3 Top Cryptocurrencies the Smartest Investors Are Buying in September
Ethereum's Merge is in the rearview mirror, but there are more upgrades on the horizon. Chiliz is a way to invest in the growth of the fan token market. Bitcoin may benefit from its new standing as the lone major proof-of-work cryptocurrency at the top of the crypto market.
Motley Fool
Medicare Part B Costs Are Shrinking -- But Some Enrollees Will Pay a Lot More
The standard monthly Part B premium is dropping from $170.10 in 2022 to $164.90 for 2023. Some seniors will end up spending more on Part B due to being higher earners.
Motley Fool
You Don't Need Luck to Become a Millionaire -- Just Index Funds
Compound earnings is when interest begins earning interest on itself. An S&P 500 index fund may be a good staple in every investor's portfolio. Dollar-cost averaging can help keep investors consistent.
