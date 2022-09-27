4-year-old with minor injuries after car flips in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 4-year-old child was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after a car overturned on the Kansas Turnpike.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 4-year-old boy sustained minor injuries following a crash on I-470 in Shawnee County Monday just before 2 p.m.

The driver was heading west on I-470 when he lost control, went left off the road, hit a concrete wall, then went off the road to the right before overturning in the north ditch, according to the KHP.

The 27-year-old male driver had no apparent injuries, according to authorities.

The Highway Patrol said the child was properly restrained.

