ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

4-year-old with minor injuries after car flips in Shawnee Co.

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWDVB_0iC49IgW00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 4-year-old child was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after a car overturned on the Kansas Turnpike.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 4-year-old boy sustained minor injuries following a crash on I-470 in Shawnee County Monday just before 2 p.m.

Child struck by vehicle east of Topeka critically injured

The driver was heading west on I-470 when he lost control, went left off the road, hit a concrete wall, then went off the road to the right before overturning in the north ditch, according to the KHP.

The 27-year-old male driver had no apparent injuries, according to authorities.

The Highway Patrol said the child was properly restrained.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Driver dies after ejected in dump truck crash on Kansas highway

JOHNSON COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 3p.m. Friday in Johnson County. Shawnee Police reported a semi dump truck was southbound in the 7700 Block of Interstate 435. The truck left the road and struck an unoccupied vehicle that was abandoned on the side of the highway. The driver of the truck was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Three injured, one transported following two-vehicle accident on Kansas Turnpike Saturday morning

Three people were injured and at least one transported following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Emporia Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the accident occurred on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 121 northbound, six miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate, shortly after 7 am. KHP reports that a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 23-year-old Alejandro Cisneros of Kansas City left the roadway for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went across both lanes of traffic.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Hartford man injured in early morning crash south of Emporia Saturday

A Hartford man was taken from the scene of a single vehicle accident south of Emporia early Saturday morning. According to Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road K5, roughly 9 miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Zuniga says 58-year-old Brian Zweimiller of Hartford was traveling southbound on K99 in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he fell asleep at the wheel.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

I-70 crash in Riley County sends 1 to hospital

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man was taken to Via Christie Hospital with minor injuries after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on I-70, 12 miles south of Manhattan, when he rear-ended a 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer. […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Accidents
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Topeka, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
WIBW

Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County

DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

TPD identifies man found dead under I-70 bridge

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man found dead under the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. The deceased was identified as John Grubb Jr., 63, of Topeka. On Friday, the TPD was called to the 200 block of SE Quincy after 8 a.m. After investigating, TPD determined this was a homicide. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Suspect arrested following Topeka murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man after a shooting on Friday. Following an investigation, TPD said it arrested Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence. Holloway was charged with murder in the 1st degree and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections early Saturday morning. At 10:08 a.m. on Sept. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Multiple structure fires closes portion of road on Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka for multiple structure fires on Saturday afternoon. As of 3:48 p.m., SW 93rd Street is closed between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road, according to a post by the SCSO. The Shawnee Heights Fire District, Mission Township Fire Department, […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Shawnee Co#Stormont Vail Hospital#The Kansas Highway Patrol#The Highway Patrol#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Investigation follows house fire in Whiting

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in Whiting on Saturday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a structure fire at 135 Deforest Street at 5:19 a.m. Saturday. Whiting, Netawaka and Kickapoo Fire Departments responded to the scene. Firefighters battled the fire and got it under control […]
WHITING, KS
californiaexaminer.net

10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka

A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence man arrested for Meadowlark Apartments murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has arrested a suspect for the Friday morning homicide at the Meadowlark Apartments. Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence was arrested early Saturday morning for 1st degree murder and was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. On Friday afternoon, TPD...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Topeka police investigating third murder in 2 days

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating another murder Friday morning in south Topeka. A 27 News reporter on the scene reported Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies, Topeka Police Department officers, Kansas Highway Patrol and airport police are on the scene. Shawnee County dispatch confirms with 27 News the call came in around 10 […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSNT News

PHOTOS: Trucker injured when semi hits turnpike structure

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 51-year-old truck driver sustained a minor injury in Lyon County Wednesday when he changed lanes suddenly, passing through the turnpike toll booths. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, the driver merged into the K-Tag lane, but then swerved left after realizing he was in the wrong lane. He […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

TPD investigating early morning shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting on Saturday morning. The shooting occurred at a residence in the 3000 block of SE Powell. When officers arrived to the scene, one person had minor injuries from a gunshot. TPD told 27 News that the victim was not transported […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Deadly Wamego crash takes life of 42-year-old woman

WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the name of a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday night following a deadly crash. Stefanie L. Turner, 42, of Wamego, appeared to have lost consciousness and went off the road while driving west on Elm Slough Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The […]
WAMEGO, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Hartford woman hospitalized, Emporia teen cited following crash in Hartford Friday morning

A Hartford woman was transported to Newman Regional Health following a crash in Hartford Friday morning. Lyon County Deputies, Fire District 5 and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were all called to the intersection of Congress and Plumb in Hartford for a two-vehicle injury accident. According to Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early, 17-year-old Caide Timmons of Emporia was traveling southbound on Congress in a 2006 Toyota Highlander and was approaching the intersection at Congress and Plumb.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We now know the name of the person shot and killed on Topeka’s south side Friday morning. The Topeka Police Dept. identified the victim as Keith K. Gaylord Jr., 23, of Topeka. Police were called to 1621 SW 37th Terr. just after 10 a.m. Friday...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy