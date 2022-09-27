Read full article on original website
Airplane lands $32M in new cash to make it easier for companies to build internal dev tools
Airplane was founded in 2020 by Parikh and Josh Ma, who was formerly the CTO at Benchling, a cloud-based platform for biotechnology R&D. Parikh previously co-founded analytics startup Heap, which offers tools to analyze customer journeys online. Parikh and Ma left their respective companies in 2020 after realizing that one of the biggest challenges in software development is a lack of internal tooling.
Former Revolut employees launch Solvo, an app that simplifies crypto investing
Earlier this year, Solvo raised a $3.5 million seed round from Index Ventures with CoinFund and FJ Labs also participating. Since then, the company has put together a small team of 10 people and started working on its iOS app. The main thesis behind Solvo is that cryptocurrencies are still...
Is investor bullishness on embedded insurtech warranted?
Having recently polled investors on all things insurtech, we were curious to know if the market remained as bullish on embedded insurance as last year — and whether it was warranted. “Personally, I remain bullish on embedded insurance,” Brewer Lane Ventures general partner Martha Notaras told TechCrunch. “Many insurance...
8 investors weigh in on the state of insurtech in Q3 2022
All this M&A activity and repricing in the public insurtech cohort left us wondering about their private peers: Are the same trends at play, and to what extent?. Investors across North America and Europe agreed that while insurtech has suffered as investors sought out more profitable sectors, the sector is still alive and thriving. “I do not believe the insurtech market to be dead, because it is still a multi-billion-dollar market,” Hélène Falchier, partner at Portage Ventures, told TechCrunch.
Apply to pitch your startup at TC Sessions: Crypto
In November, TechCrunch is hosting TC Sessions: Crypto — a special event dedicated to the crypto and web3 space. The stage is filled with top VCs, industry experts – FTX’s Amy Wu, CEO of OpenSea, Devin Finzer and more! Pitch on the live stage in person, in Miami, Florida.
After a series of misfires in Q3, here’s what we expect for startups in Q4
Jokes aside, we had a long list of expectations here at The Exchange, but, sadly, much of that did not come to pass. Perhaps after the last few years of go-go venture capital and startup activity, we were a bit overeager. We weren’t the only ones, of course, judging by how many founders reined in their fundraising horses until market conditions improved, which largely didn’t happen in the third quarter.
Klaus secures fresh capital to automatically categorize and score customer interactions
Seeking to build them himself, Kõiva teamed up with Kair Käsper (also ex-Pipedrive) and Egon Sale to co-found Klaus, a customer support product that integrates with clients’ customer relationship management platforms (e.g., Zendesk, Salesforce Service Cloud) to automatically review customer support conversations from channels like web chats. Klaus today closed a €12 million (~$11.49 million) Series A equity round led by Acton Capital, which Kõiva says will be used to support the development and further expansion of Klaus’s software.
TechCrunch+ roundup: Insurtech investor survey, H-1B red flags, SaaS sales coaching
Between 2016 and 2022, insurtech startups received around $43 billion in funding, and despite the downturn, most of the investors that reporter Anna Heim recently surveyed said they’re still positive about the sector’s prospects:. Martha Notaras, general partner, Brewer Lane Ventures. David Wechsler, principal, OMERS Ventures. Stephen Brittain...
Ox Security lands $34M in seed funding to strengthen software supply chains
One startup, Ox Security, is forging ahead with an alternative to SBOMs it’s calling Pipeline Bill of Materials (PBOM), which Ox claims goes further by covering not only the code in final software products but also the procedures and processes that impacted the software throughout its development. PBOM seems to be gaining traction. Despite being founded less than a year ago, Ox has raised $34 million in seed funding — a fact that it disclosed today — and has 30 customers including FICO, Kaltura and Marqeta.
Reflect brings data visualization to HR teams
And yet, human resources have become a key component for tech startups and innovative businesses in general. “The reason why we started Reflect is that we thought HR people needed some help,” co-founder and CEO Léopold Adam told me. The job has gotten a lot more complex with the COVID-19 pandemic, diversity, equity and inclusion objectives, mental health issues and remote work policies.
Lunio raises $15M to combat click fraud with algorithms
To combat ad fraud, Neil Andrew, Segev Hochberg and Alex Winston co-founded Lunio, which attempts to exclude fake web traffic arriving from different channels by analyzing behavior patterns. The startup today announced that it closed a $15 million Series A round led by Smedvig Capital, bringing Lunio’s total raised to around $17 million.
GGV Capital latest to back Workstream’s goal of filling software gap for deskless workers
Workstream is one of the startups working on a solution for this problem, in its case, mobile-first hiring and onboarding tools. The company got a boost from investors to the tune of $60 million in Series B extension funding, led by GGV Capital. We’ve profiled Workstream twice in the past two years, when it raised $10 million in 2020 and then again in 2021 for its $48 million Series B.
Arcade scores $7.5M seed to make it simple to build a product demo
Arcade, a startup launched by two former Atlassian employees, decided to attack this problem with a simple Chrome extension to build demos quickly that product people can make use of in various settings. Today, the company announced the product, which has been in private beta for the last eight months,...
Treepz founder Onyeka Akumah on how to succeed in transportation tech
This lack of access to transportation is in stark contrast to other upward metrics on the African continent, like its growing access to equitable education and healthcare. In fact, Africa has the largest return on education of any continent, with each year of schooling raising earnings by 11% for boys and 14% for girls. The combination of an increasingly educated workforce and still-sucky public transportation means the way people move is ripe for disruption. Treepz, the Nigerian startup that’s scaling its bus-hailing service across the continent, might be one of the main drivers of that disruption.
Enjoy these exclusive benefits in the TC+ Lounge at Disrupt
Let’s back up a moment. If you’re not familiar with TC+, it’s our members-only community that receives access to articles offering extensive market analysis, expert advice from experienced entrepreneurs, deep-dive interviews with investors and founders, plus live weekly coaching, Q&A sessions and more. Now, what will you...
The upcoming TripActions IPO has us hype
News from Insider indicates that TripActions, a unicorn in the corporate travel and expense category, has filed confidential paperwork to go public. Per the publication, the company is targeting a Q2 2023 public debut at around a $12 billion price tag. (Bloomberg’s Katie Roof, a former TechCruncher, first reported that TripActions was eyeing an IPO).
Can companies issue stakes in their success without using shares or options? This startup thinks so
Koos (which, in Estonian, means “together” and “alongside”) offers a standardized API allowing companies to offer a form of “stake” in a company’s success, and — breaking news — it doesn’t use blockchain tokens to do it. Unlike a loyalty...
Welcome to spooky season in startups
A multibillion dollar acquisition, IPO projections and some good ol’ VC and billionaire drama?. It would be unfair to say that this week in tech and startups felt like 2021’s boom cycle; especially when you look at layoffs coming from Truepill, its fourth this year, and Meta announcing that it will freeze hiring. At the same time, it does feel like there’s a new feeling in the air. Heck, NFT marketplaces are still raising money.
Truepill, a digital health unicorn, conducts fourth round of layoffs in 2022
Sources say the layoff impacted around 65% of the existing staff across the engineering, human resources, design, IT and finance teams. The layoff comes around two months after its last round, which impacted about a third of the company, or 175 people. One employee, who spoke to TechCrunch on the...
Tokenization is key to linking TradFi to the blockchain
At Chainlink’s SmartCon 2022 conference, the “Bridging Traditional Finance and DeFi” panel discussed how interoperability could drive greater success for crypto in traditional markets. (Blockchain interoperability is when different chains communicate with each other. Tokenization is turning assets into digital tokens so investors could own fractional bits of the underlying asset.)
