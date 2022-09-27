ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Driver License Division down across the state

By Kait Newsum
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that the Driver License Division is experiencing an outage across the entire state.

According to ALEA officials, the cause of the outage is unknown, and so is how long it will take to get the network back up and running.

Because of the outage, Driver License Examiners won’t be able to process any in-person Driver License transactions, but officials say the services are still available online.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as it progresses.

