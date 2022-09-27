One startup, Ox Security, is forging ahead with an alternative to SBOMs it’s calling Pipeline Bill of Materials (PBOM), which Ox claims goes further by covering not only the code in final software products but also the procedures and processes that impacted the software throughout its development. PBOM seems to be gaining traction. Despite being founded less than a year ago, Ox has raised $34 million in seed funding — a fact that it disclosed today — and has 30 customers including FICO, Kaltura and Marqeta.

