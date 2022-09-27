Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Airplane lands $32M in new cash to make it easier for companies to build internal dev tools
Airplane was founded in 2020 by Parikh and Josh Ma, who was formerly the CTO at Benchling, a cloud-based platform for biotechnology R&D. Parikh previously co-founded analytics startup Heap, which offers tools to analyze customer journeys online. Parikh and Ma left their respective companies in 2020 after realizing that one of the biggest challenges in software development is a lack of internal tooling.
TechCrunch
Former Revolut employees launch Solvo, an app that simplifies crypto investing
Earlier this year, Solvo raised a $3.5 million seed round from Index Ventures with CoinFund and FJ Labs also participating. Since then, the company has put together a small team of 10 people and started working on its iOS app. The main thesis behind Solvo is that cryptocurrencies are still...
TechCrunch
Ox Security lands $34M in seed funding to strengthen software supply chains
One startup, Ox Security, is forging ahead with an alternative to SBOMs it’s calling Pipeline Bill of Materials (PBOM), which Ox claims goes further by covering not only the code in final software products but also the procedures and processes that impacted the software throughout its development. PBOM seems to be gaining traction. Despite being founded less than a year ago, Ox has raised $34 million in seed funding — a fact that it disclosed today — and has 30 customers including FICO, Kaltura and Marqeta.
TechCrunch
Detectify secures $10M more to expand its ethical hacking platform
Detectify was founded by four ethical hackers from Stockholm, including Carlsson, who realized the business potential in combining security research with automation. In an interview with TechCrunch, Carlsson pointed out that product development workflows have changed dramatically over the past few years, with new teams within organizations spinning up internet-facing apps and adding potentially vulnerable assets to their employer’s environment. The trend toward low- and no-code tools has lowered the app development barrier to entry, but it’s also made the jobs of security specialists that much harder.
TechCrunch
GGV Capital latest to back Workstream’s goal of filling software gap for deskless workers
Workstream is one of the startups working on a solution for this problem, in its case, mobile-first hiring and onboarding tools. The company got a boost from investors to the tune of $60 million in Series B extension funding, led by GGV Capital. We’ve profiled Workstream twice in the past two years, when it raised $10 million in 2020 and then again in 2021 for its $48 million Series B.
TechCrunch
Can companies issue stakes in their success without using shares or options? This startup thinks so
Koos (which, in Estonian, means “together” and “alongside”) offers a standardized API allowing companies to offer a form of “stake” in a company’s success, and — breaking news — it doesn’t use blockchain tokens to do it. Unlike a loyalty...
TechCrunch
Is investor bullishness on embedded insurtech warranted?
Having recently polled investors on all things insurtech, we were curious to know if the market remained as bullish on embedded insurance as last year — and whether it was warranted. “Personally, I remain bullish on embedded insurance,” Brewer Lane Ventures general partner Martha Notaras told TechCrunch. “Many insurance...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google to sunset Stadia in January 2023, will refund hardware purchases
Today we are mostly listening to acoustic covers of songs we love (a surprise Iron and Wine cover, perhaps?), and mentally preparing ourselves for TechCrunch Disrupt. Which reminds us — did you know you can get 15% off passes with the DC discount code for being a Daily Crunch reader? Don’t say we never did anything for you, dear reader! — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Amazon quietly picked up a cashierless store startup to stock its Amazon Go play in India
TechCrunch has learned that Amazon quietly picked up the founders of a cashierless store startup out of the south of India, hired at least 100 more people to bolster the effort and is still hiring more to build out the team even further. The hires have included support and software...
TechCrunch
Uniswap Labs eyes over $100 million in new funding
The startup is engaging with a number of investors, including Polychain and one of Singapore’s sovereign funds, to raise an equity round of $100 million to $200 million at a valuation of about $1 billion, two of the sources said, who, like others, requested anonymity sharing private information. The...
TechCrunch
Everstores, an OpenStore-style D2C Shopify aggregator out of Europe, emerges from stealth with €18 million
In stealth, it has picked up three businesses, and — according to co-CEO Kristoffer Herskind (who co-founded the business with two others, Carlos Lopez as co-CEO and CTO Kirill Martynov) — some 100 million data points from around 500 Shopify-powered D2C brands that have signed up as potential acquisition candidates.
TechCrunch
TikTok breaks records as top grossing app in Q3, as overall app store revenue declines
These new findings, in a report published today by Sensor Tower, see TikTok again becoming the highest-grossing app in the world even as the overall market is seeing a slight decline. However, the report does combine TikTok revenue with its Chinese version, known as Douyin — so it’s technically the revenue generated by the two apps offering the same feature set of short-form, vertical videos — not one.
TechCrunch
Aiven’s first acquisition is Kafkawize, an open source data governance tool for Kafka
The acquisition comes amid a renewed focus on the security of open source software, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently warning of legal action against any organization that failed to patch the much-publicized Log4j flaw which emerged last year. Elsewhere, a new bipartisan U.S. Senate bill called the Securing Open Source Software Act emerged last week to help bolster open source software, particularly in relation to how it’s leveraged in federal agencies.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Insurtech investor survey, H-1B red flags, SaaS sales coaching
Between 2016 and 2022, insurtech startups received around $43 billion in funding, and despite the downturn, most of the investors that reporter Anna Heim recently surveyed said they’re still positive about the sector’s prospects:. Martha Notaras, general partner, Brewer Lane Ventures. David Wechsler, principal, OMERS Ventures. Stephen Brittain...
TechCrunch
Telegram cuts subscription fee by more than half in India
In a message to users in India on Saturday, Telegram said it was making the subscription available in the country at a discount. The monthly subscription now costs customers 179 Indian rupees ($2.2), down from 469 Indian rupees ($5.74) earlier. The app’s monthly subscription, called Telegram Premium, costs between $4.99 to $6 in every other market.
TechCrunch
Lunio raises $15M to combat click fraud with algorithms
To combat ad fraud, Neil Andrew, Segev Hochberg and Alex Winston co-founded Lunio, which attempts to exclude fake web traffic arriving from different channels by analyzing behavior patterns. The startup today announced that it closed a $15 million Series A round led by Smedvig Capital, bringing Lunio’s total raised to around $17 million.
TechCrunch
HSBC invests in Singapore’s customer intelligence and risk assessment startup
Founded in June 2019, Bizbaz offers its proprietary customer intelligence and risk management solutions to banks, insurance companies and fintech startups. The startup has attracted nearly 20 people with backgrounds in behavioral science, health tech, AI and data. “The problem we’re trying to solve is to empower and enable, whether...
TechCrunch
Fairphone adds fully refurbished handsets to its modular reuse mix
It’s now added another string to its sustainability bow by selling a (limited) stock of its 2019 flagship, the Fairphone 3, as refurbished handsets — which come with a two-year warranty. It said the refurbished Fairphone 3 devices are on sale from today — offered as a more...
TechCrunch
Google Colaboratory launches a pay-as-you-go option, premium GPU access
Google says that the update won’t affect the free-of-charge Colab tier, which remains in its current form. The only material change is that users can buy access to compute in the form of “compute units,” starting at $9.99 for 100 units or $49.99 for 500. As Google...
TechCrunch
Truepill, a digital health unicorn, conducts fourth round of layoffs in 2022
Sources say the layoff impacted around 65% of the existing staff across the engineering, human resources, design, IT and finance teams. The layoff comes around two months after its last round, which impacted about a third of the company, or 175 people. One employee, who spoke to TechCrunch on the...
